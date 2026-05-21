How Mohun Bagan Can Topple East Bengal In ISL Title Race On Final Day? Possible Scenarios Explained

On Thursday, the Indian Super League history can be rewritten when four teams will take the field at the very same time. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC will appear in their final ISL match of the season as potential title contenders. The Red and Golds do have a definite advantage on their hands and this truncated season could very well emerge as one bright chapter in the club's history.

Let's have a look at all possible scenarios which might unfold on the final ISL day.

East Bengal

The Red and Golds have enjoyed a sensational season and will enter the final week as the table toppers. East Bengal have a brilliant 18+ goal difference when they face Inter Kashi at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday. Oscar Bruzon's men will have to ensure they win the match by a healthy margin, which should be enough for them to keep themselves firmly in the title race.

A defeat will almost surely snatch away the chances from East Bengal, while a draw with Inter Kashi will also allow the fellow title contenders to capitalise. A win against Inter Kashi would see East Bengal reach 26 points.

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Mohun Bagan Super Giant

The Mariners will have to defeat SC Delhi at any cost and will also have to better East Bengal's result against Inter Kashi. Mohun Bagan are carrying a 13+ goal difference into the last game, five fewer than what East Bengal currently have. Should Mohun Bagan get the better of SC Delhi, they will also reach 26 points. But it might not be enough as they have to cover the goal deficit they have been carrying.

If East Bengal win by two goals, then Oscar Lobera's men will have to win the game by at least nine goals to lift the ISL title.

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It all will come down to goal difference for both teams as it stands.