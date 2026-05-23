How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India? Here's A Big Update

Shaji Prabhakaran, the former All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary, on Saturday, said that negotiations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights in India are complete and an official announcement is expected soon, assuring football fans in India that the tournament will be widely accessible in the country.



Taking to X, Prabhakaran said, “BIG NEWS FOR INDIAN FOOTBALL FANS! The wait is finally over. Negotiations are complete, and the official announcement for the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasting partner in India is expected next week! After months of uncertainty, fans can finally relax, the World Cup will be fully accessible in India. Get ready for the biggest World Cup in history!”



Prabhakaran, a visionary leader in the sports industry, is also the founder and president of the Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP).



ASIP operates under the Khel India Sports Foundation (KISF), a not-for-profit organisation with the mission to promote sports at the grassroots level and empower women in sports. The organisation aims to enhance the professional growth of its members and contribute to the development of the sports industry at large.



There has been uncertainty around the accessibility of the FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage in India of late.



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Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre and Prasar Bharati on a petition seeking directions to ensure that the FIFA WC is broadcast in India, especially through free-to-air public platforms such as Doordarshan and DD Sports. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice to the respondents while hearing the writ petition filed by advocate Avdhesh Bairwa under Article 226 of the Constitution.





The petition stated that despite the FIFA World Cup 2026 being scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026, no broadcaster in India had acquired the media rights for the tournament till then.



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The plea argued that no broadcast of the showpiece event may deprive millions of football fans across the country from watching one of the biggest sporting events in the world.





According to the plea, FIFA had initially valued the India broadcasting rights package for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups at around USD 100 million. However, due to a lack of interest from broadcasters, the value was later reduced to nearly USD 35 million. The petition claimed that even after the reduction, no final agreement had been reached till the time of the plea.





The plea also said that the FIFA World Cup had already been notified as a "sporting event of national importance" under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, 2007. It argued that once such a notification has been issued, the government and Prasar Bharati are under an obligation to ensure that the event is made available to the public.

