'I Don’t Want Him': Pep Guardiola Blatently Offers Verdict on MAJOR Rift Report With Kevin De Bruyne

On December 4, 2024, Manchester City will stage Nottingham Forest in a pivotal Premier League battle at the Etihad Stadium. City, suffering with form, sits fifth and has lost their previous four league games, keen to start their season differently. Sitting just one point behind City in the standings, Forest shows up with fresh confidence after recovering to win against Ipswich. This game is crucial for both teams trying to get important points in the fight for European qualifying, given the 72% win possibility for the hosts.

Pep Guardiola denies rift with Kevin De Bruyne during Manchester City’s dramatic slump

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola denied he has a “personal problem” with Kevin De Bruyne and insisted Tuesday the playmaker’s absence from the team in recent weeks was down to his fitness issues.

City has not won in seven games in all competitions — its worst run under Guardiola — and De Bruyne has featured only as a substitute in the last five of those matches after recovering from a pelvic injury.

The Belgium midfielder was injured during City’s Champions League match with Inter Milan on Sept. 18 and hasn’t started since.

A number of prominent pundits, including former City defender and club ambassador Micah Richards, have questioned why De Bruyne has not been starting games amid the champions’ dramatic slump. Richards said on “The Rest is Football” podcast that it appeared “there’s some sort of rift going on” between De Bruyne and Guardiola.

Guardiola responded in his news conference ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest, saying:

“People say I’ve got a problem with Kevin. Do you think I like to not play with Kevin? No, I don’t want Kevin to play?

“The guy who has the most talent in the final third — I don’t want it? I have a personal problem with him after nine years together? He’s delivered to me the biggest success to this club, but he’s been five months injured (last season) and two months injured (this year). He’s 33 years old. He needs time to find his best, like last season, step by step. He’ll try to do it and feel better. I’m desperate to have his best.”

Both De Bruyne and Guardiola have spoken since of the pain De Bruyne was in after his injury against Inter and the need to ease him back into action.

De Bruyne is in the final year of his contract.

“I’d love to have the Kevin in his prime, 26 or 27. He would love it too — but he is not 26 or 27 anymore,” Guardiola said.