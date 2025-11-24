'I Feel Embarrassed, Ashamed When I See It': Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Breaks His Silence On Confrontation With Cameraman Following Their Loss To Newcastle

Pep Guardiola's side felt they were wronged in their 2-1 loss to Newcastle United after a handball shout, a penalty call, and a tight offside decision. The manager looked furious at full time and was seen rushing into the field to talk with the referee. Notably, Pep Guardiola was also seen removing the headphones from a cameraman to say something in his ear.

The City manager was asked about his reaction at the Champions League press conference on November 24, 2025. The manager shared that he had already apologised to the cameraman and that he was ashamed of his behavior.

Guardiola explained, "I apologised. I feel embarrassed, ashamed when I see it. I don't like it. I apologised after one second to the cameraman. I am who I am."

Pep Guardiola further added, "After 1,000 games I'm not a perfect person, I make huge mistakes. The reason why is I want to defend my team and my club."

Manchester City Manager On His Confrontation With Newcastle Captain Bruno Guimaraes

City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to be ushered down the tunnel by his teammates after the full-time whistle after he exchanged words with Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton. Meanwhile, the Manchester City manager had some words to say to the Magpie captain, Bruno Guimaraes.

While talking about the incident, Guardiola explained, "We have known Bruno for many, many years, and every time after the game, even at the Etihad, we talk in the tunnel or wherever we talk, always. I don't know what happened."

He further added, "Our paths always cross and I always have a good relationship with him. I love it. I'm an emotional guy, I love to talk and move my hands and my arms and everything."

