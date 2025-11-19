'I Know He'll Be Smiling Over Me Today': Andy Robertson Makes Heartbreaking Confession Post Scotland's World Cup Qualification

While Liverpool player Andy Robertson qualified for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in Scotland's 4-2 win against Denmark, in a post-match interview, he confessed to being 'in bits' throughout the match. The national team captain admitted he was overcome with emotions, remembering his late club teammate Diago Jota, who passed away last year in a traffic accident.

Andy Robertson shared how they both used to talk about their shared World Cup dream as they both had missed their last World Cup with Scotland and Portugal, respectively.

In an emotional confession, Robertsin shared, "I've hid it well, but today I've been in bits... I couldn't get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today. We spoke so much about going to the World Cup because he missed the last one with Portugal, and I did with Scotland. I know he'll be smiling over me today. I couldn’t get him out of my head all day."

Andy Robertson On The Scotland Squad

The captain was all praises for this squad following their match. The Scottish side were already equalised twice by Denmark following the goals from Scott McTominay and Lawrence Shankland. However, former Arsenal player Kieran Tierney put them ahead in the third added minute of the game after the opponents were reduced to 10 men, before Kenny McLean sealed the job with a goal from the halfway line.

While talking about the same, the Liverpool player shared, "That just sums up this squad. Never say die, we just keep going right to the end. This group of boys and staff, it’s the best group I’ve ever been involved in. The manager’s speech before the game in the hotel was unbelievable."

Scotland Qualifies For 2026 World Cup For The First Time Since 1998