Published 20:51 IST, November 16th 2024

I-league Club Owners Accuse AIFF Of 'Tender Process Mismanagement', Threaten To Move To FIFA

Putting up a united front, the owners of 13 I-League clubs on Saturday accused the All India Football Federation (AIFF) of jeopardizing the future of the second tier championship, citing complete mismanagement in bidding process of broadcast rights.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AIFF
AIFF | Image: AIFF
