Published 20:51 IST, November 16th 2024
I-league Club Owners Accuse AIFF Of 'Tender Process Mismanagement', Threaten To Move To FIFA
Putting up a united front, the owners of 13 I-League clubs on Saturday accused the All India Football Federation (AIFF) of jeopardizing the future of the second tier championship, citing complete mismanagement in bidding process of broadcast rights.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AIFF | Image: AIFF
Advertisement
Loading...
20:51 IST, November 16th 2024