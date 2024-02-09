English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

'I'm Here, Not Messi': Furious Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to 'Messi' chants by Al-Hilal fans- WATCH

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts angrily to 'Messi' chants from Al-Hilal fans, clarifying his presence on the football ground during Riyadh Season Cup final.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:X/screengrab
In a friendly match against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal won 2-0. Sergej Milinković-Savić and Salem Aldawsari scored goals in the 17th and 30th minutes, respectively. Al-Hilal won despite having less possession, with 6 shots on target out of 10 attempts. Al-Hilal underlined their strength in the game by playing excellent defence and attacking well, continuing to worry Ronaldo and his squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo became furious when the crowd chanted Lionel Messi’s name during AL Nassr vs AL Hilal match

During the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr's top striker, became visibly irritated when Al-Hilal supporters yelled "Messi... Messi..." at the Portuguese superstar. The incident took place on Thursday, February 8, inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Ronaldo, who has been known for his contentious moments throughout his storied career, regarded this episode as another example of his notorious arrogance and confidence. Al-Hilal's admiration for Messi has risen in recent years, with the club publicly praising the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar champion. According to reports, the club made Messi an unprecedented 1.5 billion euro per year offer, which the Argentine refused due to family considerations.

In an unexpected change of events, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner startled the athletic world by joining Major League Soccer's Inter Miami rather than his beloved FC Barcelona. Ronaldo's recent comments on the authenticity of the Ballon d'Or, combined with his reaction to the "Messi chants," provoked extensive discussion on social media, with video recordings of the event swiftly becoming viral.

However, Ronaldo failed to control his emotions towards the chants and expressed himself angrily during the chants. He did his ‘calm down’ celebration and was seen saying while gesturing:

“I am here... not Messi.”

In the AFC Champions League, Al-Fayha meets Al Nassr FC on February 14, 2024, at 23:30, while Sepahan faces Al Hilal on February 15, 2024, at 21:30. These clashes are expected to feature strong competition and skilled performances as the teams compete for victory in the renowned event.  

 

 

 

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

