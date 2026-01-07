'If I Had To Choose...': Lionel Messi Reveals Post-Retirement Plans, Hints At Following David Beckham's Path

At the age of 38, Argentina and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is nearing the end of his illustrious footballing career, which has spanned over two decades. In a recent interview with Luzu TV, Messi opened up about several topics, including his plans for when he finally decides to retire.

When asked if Messi plans to become a coach after his retirement, he shared that he does not necessarily see himself as a coach; however, he likes the idea of being a manager.

Additionally, Lionel Messi also shared that more than being a coach, he wants to own a club where he can help kids and others develop new skills, which will eventually help the game grow.

Lionel Messi Wishes To Become A Club Owner After Retirement

In the recent interview, Lionel Messi hinted at following David Beckham's path, who co-owns MLS club Inter Miami. The Argentine explained that he would like to start something from the bottom and help it grow into something big.

Lionel Messi revealed, "I don't see myself as a coach. I like the idea of being a manager, but I'd prefer to be an owner. I'd like to have my own club, start from the bottom, and make it grow. To be able to give the kids the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. If I had to choose, that's what would appeal to me most."

Notably, Messi has already launched a professional Uruguayan fourth division team, Deportivo LSM, alongside his long-time friend Luis Suarez.

The Argentine Recently Launched The Messi Cup

In hopes of developing talent and fostering competition, Lionel Messi recently launched the Messi Cup, a youth under-16 tournament featuring eight academy teams from around the globe, which will be played in Miami.