sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pune Chopper Crash | Middle East Conflict | Walz vs Vance | MUDA Scam | Nepal Floods |

Published 07:57 IST, October 2nd 2024

'I’m Responsible...': Luis Enrique Owns Up to PSG's Defeat vs Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League

Luis Enrique takes accountability for PSG's loss to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League, acknowledging full responsibility for the team's defeat.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Luis Enrique
PSG head coach Luis Enrique looks on during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

07:57 IST, October 2nd 2024