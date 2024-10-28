sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Terror Attack | Iran vs Israel | MUDA Scam | Tirupati Bomb Scare | Spain PM In India |

Published 20:26 IST, October 28th 2024

In wartime Ukraine, soccer fans bury rivalries and find a moment of calm at matches

For the first time since the full-scale war began in 2022, the Ukrainian Premier League is holding a full season with fans present, as martial-law bans on public gatherings have been eased.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ukraine
Soccer players of Dynamo Kyiv and Zorya Luhansk great each other before game of Ukrainian Premier League in Kyiv, Ukraine | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

20:26 IST, October 28th 2024