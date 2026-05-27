IND vs JAM, Unity Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Jamaica?

The Indian Football Team will take on Jamaica in the Unity Cup 2026 semifinal at The Valley. Khalid Jamil's side will hope to reinstate some much-needed confidence after the Blue Tigers failed to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027. On the other hand, Jamaica's failure to secure a FIFA World Cup 2026 spot could work as a motivation for them.

Jamaica are currently ranked 71st in the latest FIFA ranking and will pose a great threat to India. They faced India thrice before and are yet to be beaten by the Blue Tigers.

Barrring the last match against Hong Kong, India failed to beat any of their opponents in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Ryan Williams showed his glimpse of brilliance on his India debut an d he will be eager to replicate his form once again.

India vs Jamaica Unity Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the India vs Jamaica Unity Cup 2026 Semifinal match take place?

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The India vs Jamaica Unity Cup 2026 Semifinal match will take place on Thursday, May 28.

Where will the India vs Jamaica Unity Cup 2026 Semifinal match take place?

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The India vs Jamaica Unity Cup 2026 Semifinal match will take place at The Valley, United Kingdom.

What time will the India vs Jamaica Unity Cup 2026 Semifinal match start?

The India vs Jamaica Unity Cup 2026 Semifinal match will start at 12 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Jamaica Unity Cup 2026 Semifinal match?

The India vs Jamaica Unity Cup 2026 Semifinal match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs Jamaica Unity Cup 2026 Semifinal match?