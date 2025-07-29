India Join Japan, Vietnam And Chinese Taipei In Group C For 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup

The Indian Women's Football Team have been clubbed in Group C with Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 on Tuesday. The Blue Tigress sealed a spot in the prestigious competition with a 2-1 victory over Thailand.

12 teams, alongside host Australia, will take part in the AFC Women's Asia Cup. India are currently ranked 70 and were put in pot 4 as per the seeding process. Blue Tigresses midfielder Sangita Basfore was a part of the ceremony which revealed the AFC Asian Women's Cup groups. The top two sides from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals. The four semifinalists will earn a direct spot in the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027.

The losing teams will contend for the two remaining direct spots via playoffs. The playoff losers will have another shot via the inter-confederation play-offs. The Quarterfinals are scheduled to be held from March 13-15, while the semifinals will take place on March 17 and 18. Sydney's Stadium Australia, which also hosted the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final, will also be the venue for the AFC Women's Asia Cup final.

AFC Women's Asia Cup 2026 Groups

Group A: Australia, Korea Republic, IR Iran, Philippines

Group B: DPR Korea, China PR, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan

Group C: Japan, Vietnam, India, Chinese Taipei

Indian Women's Team Fixtures In AFC Women's Asia Cup

March 4, 2026: Vietnam vs India (Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth)

March 7, 2026: India vs Japan (Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth)

March 10, 2026: India vs Chinese Taipei (Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney)