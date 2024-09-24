sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:15 IST, September 24th 2024

India U20s arrive in Laos for AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

An arduous task awaits the India U20 men's team as they will aim to get their act together in the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers, starting here on Thursday. The Blue Colts will hit the pitch in 48 hours' time, and their first test is against Mongolia in the four-team group.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India U20s land in Laos.
India U20s land in Laos. | Image: AIFF
