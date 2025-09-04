India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Full Time | IND 0-0 AFG

Indian National Football Team in CAFA Nations Cup 2025 | Image: AIFF

India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: India end their Group B fixture in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 with a 0-0 stalemate against Afghanistan, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan, on Thursday, September 4. After sharing points, India hold the second place on the Group B standings with four points.

India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: The Blue Tigers ended up sharing points against Afghanistan after a 0-0 draw in their final Group B match in the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025. Now, India will be keeping a close eye on the next Group B fixture between Iran and Tajikistan to know their future in the eight-team tournament. The Blue Tigers created some fantastic chances to break the deadlock, but they were unable to get the back of the net. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a magnificent save in the second half to help India at least take away one point from the match.