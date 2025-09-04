India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Full Time | IND 0-0 AFG
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 live, stay updated with real-time score updates, commentary, key moments, match highlights, stats, and full results only on republicworld.com.
- SportFit
- 7 min read
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: India end their Group B fixture in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 with a 0-0 stalemate against Afghanistan, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan, on Thursday, September 4. After sharing points, India hold the second place on the Group B standings with four points.
Live Blog
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: The Blue Tigers ended up sharing points against Afghanistan after a 0-0 draw in their final Group B match in the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025. Now, India will be keeping a close eye on the next Group B fixture between Iran and Tajikistan to know their future in the eight-team tournament. The Blue Tigers created some fantastic chances to break the deadlock, but they were unable to get the back of the net. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a magnificent save in the second half to help India at least take away one point from the match.
4 September 2025 at 19:30 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Full Time
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: It's full-time in Hisor as the match between India and Afghanistan ended in a stalemate. The Blue Tigers will be keeping a close eye on Tajikistan's match against Iran, which will decide India's future in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. FT. IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 19:21 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Desperate For The Winning
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: With just a few minutes left on the clock, the Blue Tigers are desperately working hard to score the winning goal of the match. Despite creating chances, India have failed to take a lead in the game. 88' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 19:15 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Make Changes
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Udanta Singh Kumam, Danish Farooq Bhat, and Lallianzuala Chhangte come on the field in place of Jithin MS, Suresh Singh Wangjam, and Mahesh Singh Naorem. 80' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 19:07 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Afghanistan Look More Ambitious Now
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: In the last 20 minutes of the match, Afghanistan looked more active in their attack. The Afghans are creating more chances now to get a winner in the final moments of the match. 75' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 19:13 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Afghanistan Comes Close
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Afghanistan almost took the lead in the match as Yama Sherzad took a shot inside the box and hit the crossbar. 70' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 18:52 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Score Still Remains 0-0
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Despite stunning plays, the Blue Tigers are yet to break the deadlock. However, the Indians have kept more possession in the second half so far. 60' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 18:45 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Aims For A Fast Start In Second Half
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Blue Tigers will be aiming for a fast start in the second half and break the deadlock. In the 50th minute of the match, Vikram Pratap Singh snatched the ball from the Afghans and had a fiery run on the left wing to cut inside the box. However, the Indian took a late decision to cross the ball, and the Afghan defender cleared it. 50' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 18:37 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Second Half Underway
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The second half is underway as both India and Afghanistan are yet to score their first goal. 45' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 18:23 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Half Time!
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The end of the first half's play comes to an end as the scoreline remains 0-0. Afghanistan kept a ball possession of 60 per cent, but the Blue Tigers also created some beautiful chances. HT. IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 18:21 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Jithin MS Comes Close
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Jithin MS' brilliant shot from outside the box just went above the goalpost. However, it was a stunning play from the left winger. 45+3' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 18:17 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Five Minutes Added
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The fourth referee has given five minutes of added time in the first half. 45' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 18:16 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Brilliant Play From India
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Ashique Kuruniyan has been stunning in the first half. Jithin, Mahesh, and Valpuia played small passes in the right and went for a fast counterattack. However, Kuruniyan's shot from outside the box was blocked by the Afghan defender. 43' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 18:07 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Kuruniyan Gets Yellow Card
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: In the 33rd minute of the match, Ashique Kuruniyan snatched the ball from the Afghan defender, following which he ran inside the box. But Afghan goalkeeper Hamidi jumped on the Indian's feet and collected the ball. However, the referee showed Kuruniyan a yellow after his feet hit Hamidi's face. 33' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 18:00 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Blue Tigers Aim For Counter Attack
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: A typical Khalid Jamil style of play. India are not keeping the ball possession, but they are taking chances from the counterattacks to make a breakthrough in the game. 30' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 17:56 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Top Save From Gurpreet
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Stunning save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, as he dived and cleared Afghanistan's Ali Reza Panahi's shot from outside the box. Panahi tested Gurpreet with his fiery shot, but the Indian goalkeeper made no mistake as he dived on his right and saved the shot. 23' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 17:52 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Blue Tigers Struggle In Final Third
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India displayed a much better performance in the past 10 minutes. However, the Blue Tigers are struggling in the final third position. However, the Indian defence line have been solid in the game with Rahul Bheke leading it. 20' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 17:48 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Irfan Yadwad Misses
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: A much better play from India in the last 15 minutes. Ashique had a proper run on the left flank and cut inside the box, and passed it to Irfan Yadwad, who was in a better position inside the box to take a shot, but the attacker missed it. 15' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 17:45 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Irfan Yadwad Fouled Inside Box
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: In the 12th minute, Irfan Yadwad went for a counterattack when he fell inside the box. The Indian player was asking for a penalty, but the referee denied. There was contact, but not enough for a penalty. 12' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 17:40 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Safe Approach From India and Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: After ten minutes of play, both India and Afghanistan teams have shown potential in the game. But no one could create a threat in the box. 10' IND 0-0 AFG
4 September 2025 at 17:27 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Kick Off!
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The match between India and Afghanistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 has started in Hisor.
4 September 2025 at 17:17 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: 15 Minutes Left For Kick Off
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Less than 15 minutes left for the upcoming match between India and Afghanistan. We will bring you all the updates on India's forthcoming match against Afghanistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025.
4 September 2025 at 17:14 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: When Did India Last Win Over Afghanistan?
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India's last win over Afghanistan came three back when the Blue Tigers sealed a 2-1 win in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.
4 September 2025 at 17:12 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: What Happened The Last Time India Faced Afghanistan?
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The last time India locked horns against Afghanistan was in March 2024 in Guwahati, where the Blue Tigers suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Afghans.
4 September 2025 at 17:08 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Hold Second Place On Group B Standings
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Blue Tigers stand in the second position on the Group B table with three points and have a -2 goal difference.
4 September 2025 at 17:06 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: When Will The Playoffs Of CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Take Place?
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Both the third-place match and the Final of the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will be played on September 8, Monday.
4 September 2025 at 17:04 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Here's Why Rahul Bheke Will Be Leading Blue Tigers
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: During India's clash against Iran, the Blue Tigers suffered a major injury blow as defender and captain Sandesh Jhingan sustained a jaw fracture, which ruled him out of the tournament. Since Jhingan will be unavailable against Afghanistan, it is Rahul Bheke who will be leading the Blue Tigers on Thursday, September 4.
4 September 2025 at 16:57 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Afghanistan Playing XI
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score:
Afghanistan Playing XI: Faisal Hamidi; Zelfagar Nazary (C), Amid Arezou, Mahboob Hanifi, Balal Arezou, Taufee Skandari, Qamaruddin Kouhyar, Yama Sherzad, Mohammad Rahimi, Ali Panahi, Omid Musawi.
4 September 2025 at 16:56 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Playing XI
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score:
India Playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Hmingthan Mawia, Rahul Bheke (C), Anwar Ali, Muhammed Uvais; Nikhil Jayantha, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Ashique Kuruniyan, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Jithin M.S.; Irfan Yadwad
4 September 2025 at 16:51 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Here's How India Can Qualify
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The table toppers from Groups A and B will directly qualify for the Final match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. Even though India can't seal a spot in the summit clash. But the Blue Tigers can still qualify for the third-place match, for which they need to clinch a win against Afghanistan. India also need to pray for Tajikistan's defeat against Iran, which will help them to move further in the tournament.
4 September 2025 at 16:45 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Stat Alert!
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India have played Afghanistan 22 times, with the Blue Tigers clinching 13 wins while the Afghans sealed just two games. Meanwhile, seven matches ended in a stalemate.
4 September 2025 at 16:25 IST
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India To Take On Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025
India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Hello and welcome! India are set to play against Afghanistan in their Group B fixture of the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025, at Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan.