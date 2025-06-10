India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027, Live Updates: Can IND Upset HKG in Crucial Away Clash?

India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates and live score from the India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027 here. | Image: AIFF

India take on Hong Kong in a crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier match and it is a game that could well play a huge role in determining whether or not the Indian football team make it to the continental cup in the next two years. India are currently level on points with every other team in Group C as they took a single point off Bangladesh in their opening game.

The other two teams in the group are Thailand and Hong Kong and while both teams are below India in the FIFA rankings, they are expected to pose a significant challenge to the Indian team coached by Manolo Marquez. Hong Kong in particular will be a challenge in home conditions.