India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027, Live Updates: Can IND Upset HKG in Crucial Away Clash?

India take on Hong Kong in a crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier match and it is a game that could well play a huge role in determining whether or not the Indian football team make it to the continental cup in the next two years. India are currently level on points with every other team in Group C as they took a single point off Bangladesh in their opening game.
The other two teams in the group are Thailand and Hong Kong and while both teams are below India in the FIFA rankings, they are expected to pose a significant challenge to the Indian team coached by Manolo Marquez. Hong Kong in particular will be a challenge in home conditions.
Ahead of this match, the head to head record of both teams are very close. The overall head to head reads 9-8 in favour of India, giving the Blue Tigers a very slender advantage heading into this match up. However, the teams have also played out 7 draws over the course of their history, meaning this is a match where historical form has little to no relevance.
What makes this match even more fascinating from a tactical standpoint is the presence of Ashley Westwood as the head coach in the opposing dugout. Westwood has coached a lot in India and the Indian Super League, and masterminded a win over India last year when he was in charge of the Afghanistan football team.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: After this match, India will need to play Thailand and then have return legs against Bangladesh and Hong Kong. Pretty much every game is a must-win if India are to make it to the AFC Asian Cup 2027.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: India will be facing a potentially hostile crowd in a brand new stadium. But Manolo Marquez said the team will not be intimidated.
"We will try to enjoy the situation in this stadium. I don’t know if it will be completely full, but a lot of people will be there. It will be a nice event, but obviously, we are focusing on winning the game."
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: Fun fact - this Hong Kong team actually faced Manchester United in the build-up to the match. Yes, that Manchester United. It was a post-season friendly for the Red Devils which they won 3-1.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: The Indian players look calm and ready for the challenge ahead.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: Ashley Westwood, who is the head coach of Hong Kong, is no stranger to Indian football - he has coached Bengaluru FC, ATK, and Punjab FC in India. And he had kind words to say about India and their head coach.
"I went to India in 2013, and the country is a million miles away from where it was back then. I know their coach, I watched the ISL. He’s a good coach, and he’s been doing good things with FC Goa," Westwood said ahead of the match.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: India's recent results have not been great and they come in to this match on the back of a 2-0 loss to Thailand. But Marquez isn't too worried.
"In my opinion, most coaches are not worried about the scores in the friendly games. We are focussing on the important match."
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: The head coach Marquez seemed fairly confident about how the team environment was ahead of the crucial match.
"The environment in the team is quite good as well. Obviously, in all teams across the world, the environment is better when you are winning games constantly. But the environment, the relationship between the players, regardless of the results, is very good," he said.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: Perhaps Manolo Marquez is saving Chhetri for a second half cameo when the game remains open. If so, it seems India's tactic might well be about defensive solidity in the first half. It may work, but it will definitely not be an easy watch.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: Sunil Chhetri does not make it to the playing XI for this game and will instead start on the bench. Interesting move really.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: The Indian football team have arrived at the stadium. Remember, the action gets underway from 5:30 PM IST.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: Fun fact - the last time there was an India vs Hong Kong game was in 2022 during the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers for 2023 and India registered a comfortable 4-0 victory on the night. That is why IND hold a slender 9-8 head to head advantage vs HKG. But the two teams have also played out 7 draws. So this is expected to be a very close game.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: This is India's first away fixture in Round 3 of the qualifiers as they hosted Bangladesh in Shillong for the first match they played. Many will argue that India did not take advantage of that home game in the first go, and it is hard to disagree with that point as things stand. Hong Kong will be a tougher game, and they will be boosted by a vociferous home crowd.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: For the Indian football team, the challenge is simple - win. They need to top their group and even a second-place finish isn't enough to guarantee them a spot in the AFC Asian Cup 2027. Therefore, they must look to win all their games at this point in time.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: But the Indian football team will not have it easy. The Hong Kong team will be loudly supported by their local fans and are expected to create a massively uncomfortable atmosphere.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: In order to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027, the Indian football team will need to top Group C. But they have only collected 1 point so far, against a Bangladesh team they were expected to beat. This makes this an even bigger match.
India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the India vs Hong Kong football match for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 2027. This is a key match in determining the qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2027. And a crucial day for Indian football as a whole.