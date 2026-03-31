India vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Match?

India will be looking to clinch their maiden win in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers when they host Hong Kong at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, on Tuesday. The Blue Tigers are not in contention for a place in the AFC Asian Cup anymore, but they are determined to end the tournament on a high note.

It has been a decade since India last played a football game in Kochi, and they have never managed to win at this venue. A first home win for Khalid Jamil will provide some optimism for the Blue Tigers, which has otherwise been a very underwhelming campaign. India lost to Turkmenistan in Kochi ten years ago, and perhaps this time, fortunes could change.

India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Live Streaming

When will the India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match take place?

The India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will take place on Tuesday, March 31.

Advertisement

Where will the India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match take place?

The India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Advertisement

What time will the India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match start?

The India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will start at 07:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match?

The India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match?