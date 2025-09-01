India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Mehdi Taremi Score, Iran Dominate Over India | IND 0-3 IRN
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 live, Stay updated with real-time score updates, commentary, key moments, match highlights, stats, and full result only on republicworld.com.
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India will take on Iran in their second Group B fixture of the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025, at Hisor Central Stadium, on Monday, September 1. The match between India and Iran is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM IST. The Blue Tigers are coming into this match after sealing a 2-1 victory over Tajikistan.
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Blue Tigers begin Khalid Jamil's era with a stunning 2-1 triumph over Tajikistan in their first Group B match of the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025. It was Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan's lone goals that helped India to go past Tajikistan. On the other hand, Iran are also coming into this match with a 3-1 win over Afghanistan. Both India and Iran have three points after playing just one match in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025.
1 September 2025 at 19:31 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Full Time!
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Iran clinched a 3-0 win over India in the Group B fixture of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. FT. IND 0-3 IRN
1 September 2025 at 19:29 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Iran Score Again
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Mehdi Taremi scored as Iran took a three-goal lead in the final minutes of the game. 90+7' IND 0-3 IRN
1 September 2025 at 19:24 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Six Minutes Added Time
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The fourth referee has given six minutes of added time. 90' IND 0-2 IRN
1 September 2025 at 19:23 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Iran Score
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Iran double their lead in the 90th minute of the match. It was Alipourghara who netted the second goal for Iran in the 90th minute of the match. 90' IND 0-2 IRN
1 September 2025 at 19:17 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: More 5 Minutes Left For India To Score
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Only five minutes and the added time left for Khalid Jamil's India to score an equalizer in the game. The Blue Tigers are desperate now, but struggling to finish. 85' IND 0-1 IRN
1 September 2025 at 19:14 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Make Another Change
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Khalid Jamil brought Chhangte on the field in place of Kuruniyan. The Blue Tigers are desperately searching for a goal. 82' IND 0-1 IRN
1 September 2025 at 19:11 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Cooling Break!
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India are creating more chances after making three chances, but the Blue Tigers still failed to score the equalizer. 80' IND 0-1 IRN
1 September 2025 at 19:06 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Iran Come Close To Double Lead
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Iran came close to doubling their lead in the 75th minute of the match, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made no mistake to save it. 75' IND 0-1 IRN
1 September 2025 at 18:59 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Blue Tigers Make Changes
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Jithin MS, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Manvir Singh are coming on the field in place of Irfan Yadwad, Vikram Singh, and Chinglensana. It seems Khalid Jamil wants to bring fresh legs to the wings. 68' IND 0-1 IRN
1 September 2025 at 18:56 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Need Something Special To Score The Equalizer
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: After solid defending in the first half, India conceded the first goal after Iran made a breakthrough in the game. Now, Khalid Jamil has to change his game plan to score an equalizer. 65' IND 0-1 IRN
1 September 2025 at 18:53 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Iran Score!
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Amir Hossein scored as Iran took a lead against India. After solid defending in the first half, the Blue Tigers conceded the first goal in the 60th minute. 60' IND 0-1 IRN
1 September 2025 at 18:48 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Stat Alert!
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Iran have kept 80 percent of ball possession after 56 minutes of play. Meanwhile, India have 20 percent of ball possession. 56' IND 0-0 IRN
1 September 2025 at 18:44 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Inject Fresh Legs On Field
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Jeakson Singh and Chinglensana Singh come on the field in place of Danish Farooq and Suresh Singh. 53' IND 0-0 IRN
1 September 2025 at 18:41 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Comprehensive Start From India In Second Half
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Blue Tigers had a comprehensive start in the second half. India have solidified their backline; however, they are failing to keep ball possession. 50' IND 0-0 IRN
1 September 2025 at 18:33 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Second Half Underway
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The second half of the match between India and Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 is underway. 45' IND 0-0 IRN
1 September 2025 at 18:20 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Half Time
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Both teams have failed to score in the first half of the match. Iran created more chances in the first 45 minutes, but India had solidified their defence to stop the threats. HT. IND 0-0 IRN
1 September 2025 at 18:16 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Four Minutes Added Time
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The fourth referee has given four minutes of added time after 45 minutes of play. 45' IND 0-0 IRN
1 September 2025 at 18:08 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Irfan Yadwad Comes Close But Fails To Control Ball
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India's Irfan Yadwad took a fiery run on the left side of the flank, but kept the ball too much on his feet, which helped Iran to clear it. 35' IND 0-0 IRN
1 September 2025 at 18:03 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Look Compact In Defence
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: After 30 minutes of play, Iran continued to break India's defence, but the Blue Tigers stood tall against the Iranians. 30' IND 0-0 IRN
1 September 2025 at 17:57 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Struggle To Keep Possession
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: It's Iran who have continued to dominate over the Blue Tigers by maintaining possession. However, India built a solid backline to stop Iran's attack. 25' IND 0-0 IRN
1 September 2025 at 17:54 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Kuruniyan Earns A Corner For India
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: In a counterattack Kuruniyan ran from the left side, but his shot took a deflection and went outside the box. The Blue Tigers failed to create any threats from the corner. 22' IND 0-0 IRN
1 September 2025 at 17:51 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Iran Come Close
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Iran are continuously testing Blue Tigers goalies Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Iran's Omid took a fiery shot outside the box, but it was not on target. 19' IND 0-0 IRN
1 September 2025 at 17:47 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Iran Create Pressure Over India
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: After 15 minutes of play, it's Iran who have created more pressure over India. The Blue Tigers had a slow start in the game. 15' IND 0-0 IRN
1 September 2025 at 17:34 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Iran's FIFA Ranking
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Iran stand in the 20th place on the updated FIFA Rankings with 1624.3.
1 September 2025 at 17:33 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India's FIFA Ranking
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: After a series of disappointing performances, India hold the 133rd place on the recent FIFA Rankings with 1113.22 points.
1 September 2025 at 17:23 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: A Glimpse At Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's Classy Performance Against Tajikistan
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Here's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's magnificent penalty save against Tajikistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025.
1 September 2025 at 17:19 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: A Look At India's Form In CAFA Nations Cup 2025
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Blue Tigers started their voyage in the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025 with a stellar 2-1 win over Tajikistan.
1 September 2025 at 17:13 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Hold Second Position In Group B
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Blue Tigers hold the second place in the Group B standings of the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025 after their opening match of the tournament against Tajikistan.
1 September 2025 at 17:10 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Here's Iran's Playing XI
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score:
Iran's Playing XI: SEYEDPAYAM NIAZMANDGHADER, RAMIN REZAEIANSEMESKANDI (C), MOHAMMAD NADERI, MOHAMMAD AMIN HAZBAVI, AMIRHOSSEIN HOSSEINZADEHTAZEHGHESHLAGH, MOHAMMADHOSSEIN KANANI ZADEGAN, ROOZBEH CHESHMI, MAHDI HASHEMNEZHAD RAHIMABADI, MEHRAN AHMADI, MAJID ALIYARI, OMID NOR AFKAN.
1 September 2025 at 17:11 IST
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Here's India's Playing XI
India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score:
India Playing XI: GURPREET SINGH SANDHU, SANDESH JHINGAN (C), RAHUL SHANKAR BHEKE, ANWAR ALI, NARAVI NIKHIL JAYANTHA PRABHU, SURESH SINGH WANGJAM, VIKRAM PARTAP SINGH, IRFAN YADWAD, MUHAMMED UVAIS MOYIKKAL, DANISH FAROOQ, MUHAMMED ASHIQUE KURUNIYAN.
1 September 2025 at 16:48 IST
India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup Live Score: India Set To Take On Iran In Second Group B Fixture
India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup Live Score: Hello and welcome! Khalid Jamil's India are ready to take on Iran in their second Group B match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. The match will kick off at 6 PM IST.