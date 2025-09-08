India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's Heroics Help India Clinch Thriller Win Over Oman In Penalty Shootout | IND (3) 1-1 (2) OMA

Indian Football Team at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 | Image: AIFF

India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: India clinched a historic win over Oman in the third-place fixture of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, on Monday, September 8. The Blue Tigers displayed a comprehensive performance from the very first minute of the game. India held Oman goalless in the first half. At the start of the second half, Oman made the breakthrough, but the Blue Tigers did not lose hope. In the 80th minute, it was Udanta Singh's header that helped India to equalise the score line. Following that, India took control of the match but was unable to score the winner. Even with the extra time, no side could get the back of the net. After 120 minutes of play, the match was headed towards the penalty shootout. In the shootout, it was Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who caught the limelight by saving Oman's three shots. In the end, India sealed a 3-2 win over Oman in the penalty shootout.