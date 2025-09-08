India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's Heroics Help India Clinch Thriller Win Over Oman In Penalty Shootout | IND (3) 1-1 (2) OMA
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 live, stay updated with real-time score updates, commentary, key moments, match highlights, stats, and full results only on republicworld.com.
- SportFit
- 8 min read
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: India clinched a historic win over Oman in the third-place fixture of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, on Monday, September 8. The Blue Tigers displayed a comprehensive performance from the very first minute of the game. India held Oman goalless in the first half. At the start of the second half, Oman made the breakthrough, but the Blue Tigers did not lose hope. In the 80th minute, it was Udanta Singh's header that helped India to equalise the score line. Following that, India took control of the match but was unable to score the winner. Even with the extra time, no side could get the back of the net. After 120 minutes of play, the match was headed towards the penalty shootout. In the shootout, it was Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who caught the limelight by saving Oman's three shots. In the end, India sealed a 3-2 win over Oman in the penalty shootout.
Live Blog
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: The Blue Tigers clinched a 3-2 (1-1) win over Oman in the penalty shootout at the knockout stage fixture of the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan. This is the first time India have sealed a win over Oman. With the victory, Khalid Jamil's India won the bronze medal at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025.
8 September 2025 at 20:48 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Khalid Jamil's Era Starts With A Bang!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score:
8 September 2025 at 20:18 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Clinch Win Over Oman To Secure Third Medal
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's heroics helped the Blue Tigers clinch a thriller win over Oman in the third-place fixture at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. IND (3) 1-1 (2) OMA
8 September 2025 at 20:16 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Gurpreet Singh Saved!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved Oman's fifth attempt from the penalty shootout.
8 September 2025 at 20:15 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Udanta Singh Misses!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Udanta Singh missed India's fifth attempt from the spot kick.
8 September 2025 at 20:14 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Oman Scores!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Oman scored from their fourth attempt in the penalty shootout.
8 September 2025 at 20:13 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Jithin MS Scores!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Jithin MS scored from the spot kick.
8 September 2025 at 20:12 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Oman Scores!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Oman scored their first goal from the penalty shootout.
8 September 2025 at 20:32 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Anwar Ali's Shot's Saved!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Omani goalkeeper saved Anwar Ali's spotkick.
8 September 2025 at 20:11 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Stands Tall
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Gurpreet Singh saved Oman's second spot kick.
8 September 2025 at 20:10 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Rahul Bheke Gives India The Lead
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Rahul Bheke scored from the spotkick.
8 September 2025 at 20:09 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Gurpreet Saves!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved Oman's first shot.
8 September 2025 at 20:08 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Chhangte Gives India Lead
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India scored from their first penalty shoot.
8 September 2025 at 20:07 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India To Take The First Kick
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: It's India who will take the first kick in the penalty shootout.
8 September 2025 at 20:02 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Extra Time Comes To End
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Even after 30 minutes of extra time, the scoreline is still unchanged. Now the winner of the third-place match will be decided in the penalty shootout.
8 September 2025 at 19:59 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Make Change Ahead Of Penalty Shootout
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Jeakson Singh came on the field in place of Danish Farooq. 116' IND 1-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 19:57 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: "Keep The Ball" - Khalid Jamil
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Head coach Khalid Jamil has been vocal throughout the game from the dugout. Now, Khalid Jamil is asking his players "to keep the ball” to themselves and put pressure on Oman. 113' IND 1-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 19:53 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Oman In Charge Now
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: In the final 15 minutes of the extra time, it is the Omanis who are dominating the game, as the Blue Tigers are busy defending now. 110' IND 1-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 19:48 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Second Half of Extra Time Underway
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The final 15 minutes of play in the extra time is underway. If the scoreline is still unchanged after the end of 15 minutes of play, then the winner will be decided in the penalty shootout.
8 September 2025 at 19:47 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: First Half Of Extra Time Comes To End
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: It was the Blue Tigers who have dominated over the Omanis in the first 15 minutes of the extra time. However, the scoreline is still unchanged.
8 September 2025 at 19:45 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India On Forefront
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: It's now the Blue Tigers are controlling the third-place match. Meanwhile, the Omanis have dropped back to defend. 105' IND 1-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 19:41 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India In Control Of Midfield
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Blue Tigers have taken full control of the midfield as the Omani side are now struggling to keep possession. 100' IND 1-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 19:37 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Struggle At Start Of Extra-Time
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Blue Tigers are struggling in the opening minutes of the extra time, as the Omanis are continuing to dominate. 95' IND 1-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 19:34 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The First Of Extra-Time Underway
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: After the score was leveled after 90 minutes of play, the third-place fixture is now headed towards 30 minutes os extra-time. The first half of the extra time is currently underway.
8 September 2025 at 19:27 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: 90 Minutes Of Play Comes To End
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The 90 minutes of play in the third-place fixture at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 come to an end. It was Udanta Singh's header that helped the Blue Tigers to make a comeback in the game. 90' IND 1-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 19:21 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Five Minutes Added!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The fourth referee has given five minutes of added time after 90 minutes of play. 90' IND 1-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 19:16 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India In Control After Scoring Equaliser
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: After scoring the equaliser in the 80th minute, the Blue Tigers have gained confidence and started to create more chances in Oman's box. 86' IND 1-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 19:11 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Udanta Singh scored in the 80th minute of the match from a header to give India a crucial lead in the game. 80' IND 1-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 19:00 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Oman Create More Pressure
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Omanis are creating more pressure after scoring the first goal of the match, and the Blue Tigers are struggling to keep up with the pace. 67' IND 0-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 18:56 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Inject Fresh Legs On Field
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India bring Roshan Singh Naorem and Manvir Singh in place of Mahesh Singh and Muhammed Uvais in the 63rd minute of the match. 63' IND 0-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 18:52 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: 30 Minutes Left In The Game
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Blue Tigers have 30 minutes in the match to make a difference in the crucial fixture. Team India are in desperate search of an equaliser. 60' IND 0-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 18:49 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Oman Scores
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Jameel Saleem Al Yahmadi scored the opener for the Omanis in the 56th minute of the match. Jameel Saleem came as a substitute just before the start of the second half, and it took him less than 15 minutes to make a difference. 56' IND 0-1 OMA
8 September 2025 at 18:44 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Good Start From India In The Second Half
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India had a good start to the second half of the match. On the other hand, the Omanis are still struggling to settle. 53' IND 0-0 OMA
8 September 2025 at 18:37 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Second Half Underway
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The second half is underway in the third-place match between India and Oman at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. 45' IND 0-0 OMA
8 September 2025 at 18:35 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Make Change
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India brought Jithin MS on the field in place of Vikram Pratap Singh.
8 September 2025 at 18:20 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Half Time
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: A good performance from the Blue Tigers against Oman in the first half. Even though Oman had 73 percent ball possession in the first half, India's backline displayed a better performance. HT. IND 0-0 OMA
8 September 2025 at 18:16 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Two Minutes Added
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The fourth referee has given two minutes of added time. 45' IND 0-0 OMA
8 September 2025 at 18:08 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Oman Creating Attacks From Left Wing
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Oman are preferring the left wing to create pressure on the Indian defence lineup. India's right back, Rahul Bheke needs to be alert throughout the game. 37' IND 0-0 OMA
8 September 2025 at 18:01 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Cooling Break In Hisor!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: It has been a tactical game so far from both Oman and India. However, the Blue Tigers are lacking a talent in the final third place. 30' IND 0-0 OMA
8 September 2025 at 17:52 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Giving Good Fight
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Blue Tigers are giving a good fight in the match now by creating more attacking chances. 20' IND 0-0 OMA
8 September 2025 at 17:52 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Anwar Ali Almost Netted The First Goal
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: A good goalkeeping from Oman's Ibrahim Saleh, from the long throw, India defender Anwar Ali had a stunning chance to put it inside the box, but the Oman goalie made a brilliant save. 15' IND 0-0 OMA
8 September 2025 at 17:44 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Stat Alert!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Till now, India have not clinched their first win over Oman. Can the Blue Tigers etch their name in the history books today?
8 September 2025 at 17:40 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Fight To Take Control Of Midfield
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The Indian players are fighting hard to be the dominant side in the game and take control of the midfield. However, the Omani side are not easy to go past. 10' IND 0-0 OMA
8 September 2025 at 17:37 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India Struggle In Early Minutes
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Oman have created decent chances in the first five minutes of the game, which proves that they could create threats in the next minutes. The Blue Tigers need to be vigilant throughout the game. 5' IND 0-0 OMA
8 September 2025 at 17:28 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Kick Off!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The match between India and Oman has started at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.
8 September 2025 at 17:16 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: 15 Minutes Left For Kick Off
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM IST at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.
8 September 2025 at 17:02 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Less Than 30 Minutes Left For Kick Off
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score:
8 September 2025 at 17:00 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Stats Alert!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Since the 2000s, India have encountered Oman nine times. Out of which, India lost six times against the Middle Eastern country. The last time Blur Tigers took on Oman in 2021, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
8 September 2025 at 16:54 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India and Oman's Substitutes
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Here is the list of substitutes for India and Oman.
8 September 2025 at 16:50 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: India and Oman Playing XIs
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Here are the Playing XIs of India and Oman for the upcoming encounter.
8 September 2025 at 16:44 IST
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!
India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Score: Hello and welcome, everyone. In the upcoming third-place match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, India will take on Oman at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.