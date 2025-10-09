India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Stands Tall As Singapore Start To Create Pressure | IND 0-0 SGP
Follow the India vs Singapore live score and minute-by-minute commentary for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Group C fixture. Get IND vs SGP match updates, including lineups, goals, and results, as the Blue Tigers will fight for victory against Group C leaders Singapore.
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: The Blue Tigers will take square off against Singapore in a must-win match at the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier. Khalid Jamil's Team India is expected to feel the pressure in the upcoming match as Singapore have displayed a solid performance in the qualifiers so far. The hosts also hold the top spot in the Asia Cup Qualifiers Group C standings with four points after playing two matches. On the other hand, India stand in the bottom-most spot in the Group C standings with just one point after playing two matches. However, the Indian Football Team will be confident after an extravagant show in the recently concluded CAFA Nations Cup 2025.
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: India will lock horns against Singapore in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier fixture at the National Stadium in Singapore on Thursday, October 9. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM IST.
9 October 2025 at 17:16 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Moments From The Match
9 October 2025 at 17:12 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Good Save From Gurpreet
India vs Singapore: Singapore got a good chance as they found a gap in Team India's defence in the ninth minute, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's clinical outing kept the scoreline unchanged. 9' IND 0-0 SGP
9 October 2025 at 17:09 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Comprehensive Start From India and Singapore
India vs Singapore: Both India and Singapore had a good start to the game. However, it is the Blue Tigers who have created better chances inside Singapore's box, but they lacked in the final third. India tried to take control of the midfield in the first five minutes, but Singapore are not letting it go easily. 5' IND 0-0 SGP
9 October 2025 at 16:57 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Kick Off!
India vs Singapore: The match between India and Singapore in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers has kicked off at the National Stadium on Thursday, October 9.
9 October 2025 at 16:56 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Time For National Anthem At National Stadium
India vs Singapore: The players from both sides have taken the field. Now, it's time for the national anthem. First, it will be Team India, followed by Singapore's.
9 October 2025 at 16:50 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Playing XIs
India vs Singapore: Here are the Playing XIs of both India and Singapore.
India Playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (C), Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Nikhil Prabhu, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Muhammed Uvais.
Singapore Playing XI: Izwan Mahbud, Ryhan Stewart, Safuwan Baharudin, Hariss Harun (C), Shah Shahiran, Kyoga Nakamura, Song Ui-young, Harhys Stewart, Glenn Kweh, Shawal Anuar, Ikhsan Fandi.
9 October 2025 at 16:48 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: All Set For The Kick Off!
India vs Singapore: The National Stadium in Singapore is all set for the kick-off.
9 October 2025 at 16:45 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: 15 Minutes Left For Kick Off
India vs Singapore: The match between India and Singapore is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST on Thursday, October 9.
9 October 2025 at 16:43 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Head-to-Head Stats
India vs Singapore: India and Singapore have faced 27 times against each other. But it's the Blue Tigers who have an edge over Singapore. Team India clinched 12 matches while Singapore sealed 11 games. On the other hand, four matches between India and Singapore ended in a draw. The last time the two sides faced each other was back in 2022, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
9 October 2025 at 16:31 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: 30 Minutes Left For Kick Off
India vs Singapore: Less than 30 minutes left for the match between India and Singapore to start. The AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM IST.
9 October 2025 at 16:18 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Singapore's Playing XI
India vs Singapore: Here's a look at Singapore's Playing XI for the upcoming match against India.
9 October 2025 at 16:13 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Here's Team India's Playing XI
India vs Singapore: The Blue Tigers have revealed their playing eleven for the upcoming match against Singapore. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be captaining the Indian side in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier fixture.
9 October 2025 at 16:10 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Here's A Look At Blue Tiger's Current Form
India vs Singapore: Khalid Jamil took charge as the head coach of the Indian Football Team since the recently concluded CAFA Nations Cup 2025. The Blue Tigers started their voyage in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 with a win over Tajikistan. In their second match of the tournament, Team India shared points with Afghanistan. In their third group stage fixture, Khalid Jamil got the first taste of defeat with the Blue Tigers when they conceded a defeat to Iran. However, Team India sealed a win in the third-place fixture after beating Oman in the penalty shootout.
9 October 2025 at 16:00 IST
India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: India To Face Singapore In Must-Win Clash
India vs Singapore: Hello and welcome, everyone! Today, India will play against Singapore in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the National Stadium in Singapore. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM IST.