India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Stands Tall As Singapore Start To Create Pressure | IND 0-0 SGP

India vs Singapore Live Score and Updates, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier | Image: AIFF

India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: The Blue Tigers will take square off against Singapore in a must-win match at the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier. Khalid Jamil's Team India is expected to feel the pressure in the upcoming match as Singapore have displayed a solid performance in the qualifiers so far. The hosts also hold the top spot in the Asia Cup Qualifiers Group C standings with four points after playing two matches. On the other hand, India stand in the bottom-most spot in the Group C standings with just one point after playing two matches. However, the Indian Football Team will be confident after an extravagant show in the recently concluded CAFA Nations Cup 2025.