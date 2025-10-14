Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 14 October 2025 at 18:47 IST

India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Starts For India

Follow India vs Singapore live score and real-time match commentary from the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers in Goa. Stay updated with goals, lineups, and stats.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Glimpse from the India vs Singapore match in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
Glimpse from the India vs Singapore match in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers | Image: AIFF

India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: The Khalid Jamil-led Indian football team will have a daunting task when they host Singapore in their fourth match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, on Tuesday. Sandesh Jhingan is suspended after he was brandished a red card in the last away fixture against Singapore.

Live Blog

India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Last time out, Rahim Ali restored parity when he cancelled out Ikhsan Fandi’s strike in Singapore. India cannot afford a draw or a loss and need to find at least a win to stay in the hunt.

14 October 2025 at 18:41 IST

India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Singapore starting XI

Singapore: Izwan Mahbud; Najeeb, Adli, Stewart, Baharudin; Hariss, Nakamura, Uiyong; Anuar, Ikhsan Fandi, Kweh

14 October 2025 at 18:42 IST

India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri starts

India: Gurpreet; Bheke, Valpuia, Anwar, Subhasish; Nikhil, Lalengmawia; Colaco, Mahesh, Chhangte; Sunil Chhetri.

14 October 2025 at 18:35 IST

India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: India vs Singapore live streaming

The live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers will be available on Star Sports, while the live streaming will be on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

14 October 2025 at 18:33 IST

India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: India in a do or die situation

India find themselves in a must-win situation when they host Singapore in a crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers in Goa on Tuesday.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 14 October 2025 at 18:39 IST

