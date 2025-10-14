India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Starts For India

Glimpse from the India vs Singapore match in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers | Image: AIFF

India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: The Khalid Jamil-led Indian football team will have a daunting task when they host Singapore in their fourth match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, on Tuesday. Sandesh Jhingan is suspended after he was brandished a red card in the last away fixture against Singapore.

Live Blog

India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Last time out, Rahim Ali restored parity when he cancelled out Ikhsan Fandi’s strike in Singapore. India cannot afford a draw or a loss and need to find at least a win to stay in the hunt.

14 October 2025 at 18:41 IST India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Singapore starting XI Singapore: Izwan Mahbud; Najeeb, Adli, Stewart, Baharudin; Hariss, Nakamura, Uiyong; Anuar, Ikhsan Fandi, Kweh

14 October 2025 at 18:42 IST India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri starts India: Gurpreet; Bheke, Valpuia, Anwar, Subhasish; Nikhil, Lalengmawia; Colaco, Mahesh, Chhangte; Sunil Chhetri.

14 October 2025 at 18:35 IST India vs Singapore Live Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: India vs Singapore live streaming The live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers will be available on Star Sports, while the live streaming will be on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.