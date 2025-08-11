Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup 2025 Highlights: IAFT 4-2 1LFC at Full-Time

Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights: Indian Army FT beat 1 Ladakh FC 4-2 in a crucial Group C Durand Cup 2025 game and it is a result that could well see them somehow enter the quarterfinals. The result is doubly impressive when noting that the IAFT side came back from being 2-0 down to register a 4-2 win vs 1LFC, keeping their slim hopes of making it to the quarters alive as things stand.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights: 1LFC appeared to be heading for their first and only win of the tournament when they were 2-0 up in the first half but IAFT fought back hard to ensure they went into the break level at 2-2. They continued to dominate the game in the 2nd half and scored 2 more goals that put the game's result beyond all doubt.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: Full-time and it is indeed IAFT who run out 4-2 winners. That they came back from 2-0 down was very impressive. Remains to be seen if this is enough to make the quarters but even if not, a good way to sign out from the tournament.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: We are into additional time in the 2nd half and there will be a minimum of 8 mins extra played now.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: There are 5 minutes left in the game plus added time, and there's not been much in terms of movement. Both teams resigned to their fates…
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: And we are into the last 10 minutes of the match. Can either team find another goal somehow?
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: Yes, there's still a bit of time left but the match at this point resembles a kickabout. And a very friendly one at that.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: The game looks done but IAFT look keen to add more goals to their count. They continue to attack with precision and purpose.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: It's funny how quickly the game can change. 1LFC were 2-0 up and looked in command, but IAFT hit 4 goals on the trot and now the former side look defeated at the hour mark.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: GOAL! Amazing. IAFT are now 4-2 up and the game seems headed to them now. They are actually in with a chance to make it to the quarters.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: GOAL! Penalty conceded and IAFT make no mistake, and they now lead the game 3-2. Unbelievable scenes all around.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: And we are back underway with the second half of this rather thrilling match. Who gets all 3 points?
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: Well it is half-time and what started as a slow game has heated up! 1LFC took a 2-0 lead before IAFT fought back and made it 2-2. Remember, a draw doesn't work for IAFT. But what a game this has been so far!
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: Unbelievable! IAFT are level as a rebound effort just about creeps over the line and the game is all square! Phew. The end of the half cannot come quickly enough.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: We are into added time in the first half and there will be a minimum of 3 minutes extra played.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: GOAL! Wow, an almost instant comeback! A nice header from close range makes the score 2-1 but 1LFC are still in front. Some game this has turned out to be.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: GOAL! And 1LFC are now 2-0 up! This is a death knell almost to IAFT's hopes of getting something out of their game. Another goal against the run of play.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: The IAFT are now looking for a goal to level the game and 1LFC are pinned back.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: It is fair to say the game's first goal came to the side who were under the pump. But that's what football can do to teams - it's a ruthless sport with no margin for error, especially not one as massive as that.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: GOAL! Calm as you like from Kamalesh. Feints to shoot to his right but he slots it home on the left instead, and it is 1LFC who are in the lead.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: Penalty! And to the Ladakh side, no less. Goalkeeper Kadir goes out on a lunging slide tackle and the referee points to the spot. And books the goalkeeper.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: The Army side are quietly becoming more and more confident, and are testing the 1LFC goalkeeper with a few shots. It's all one-way traffic at this point.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: Oh so nearly a goal! A good cross sees an IAFT player sldie tackle in to score but the 1LFC goalkeeper gets a hand on the ball and denies the chance.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: The Army side are now starting to find some momentum and are able to string a few passes together. No major chances created yet though…
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: There hasn't been a frantic urgency to the match so far - both teams are okay to be patient and bide their time.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: The referee blows his whistle, and the game is underway! It will be interesting to see if Indian Army FT can somehow manage a win here.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: The players have made their way onto the field and the game's start is very near now.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: The fan presence at the Durand Cup 2025 has been positive, to say the least. And has contributed to making the tournament as good as it has been.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: As we wait for kick-off in today's match, check out yesterday's East Bengal match where they scored 6 goals! Entertainment all around.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: The game is set to begin at 4 PM IST, meaning we are now 25 minutes away from kick-off.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: They may be out of the reckoning for a playoffs spot, but 1 Ladakh's build-up to the match has been intense to say the least.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: A classy touch by the Durand Cup 2025 organisers, as they honoured the people putting the work in behind the scenes to make the tournament happen.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: It is worth noting that we are only 4 matches away from the group stages ending - 2 games take place today, and 2 tomorrow. Then it is the quarters.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: It isn't just Jamshedpur's stadium who will see their last group game played - the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata saw their final group game played too, with East Bengal hammering Indian Air Force FT 6-1 in the game.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: This will be the last Durand Cup 2025 group stage game played at Jamshedpur, and the city have been fine hosts for the tournament thus far.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: It is worth taking a look at how Group C in the Durand Cup 2025 is poised. Jamshedpur FC have qualified, and 1 Ladakh FC and Tribhuvan Army FC are out of contention with 1 point each. Indian Army FT, with 3 points, can still qualify for the next round with a big win here.
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score: Hello and welcome to Durand Cup 2025 live coverage! This game could well be a low-key thriller that has implications on the quarterfinal spots.