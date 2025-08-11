Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup 2025 Highlights: IAFT 4-2 1LFC at Full-Time

Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Highights: Durand Cup 2025 Group C Match Updates | Image: X/@thedurandcup

Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights: Indian Army FT beat 1 Ladakh FC 4-2 in a crucial Group C Durand Cup 2025 game and it is a result that could well see them somehow enter the quarterfinals. The result is doubly impressive when noting that the IAFT side came back from being 2-0 down to register a 4-2 win vs 1LFC, keeping their slim hopes of making it to the quarters alive as things stand.

Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights: 1LFC appeared to be heading for their first and only win of the tournament when they were 2-0 up in the first half but IAFT fought back hard to ensure they went into the break level at 2-2. They continued to dominate the game in the 2nd half and scored 2 more goals that put the game's result beyond all doubt.