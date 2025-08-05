Durand Cup 2025, Group C, Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Highlights: IAFT 1-0 TAFC at Full-Time

Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group C Match Updates | Image: X/@thedurandcup

Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Highlights: The match between the Indian Army FT and Tribhuvan Army FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium on Tuesday (August 5) was a hard-fought game that saw the IAFT side register a 1-0 win on the day. It was not an easy win, as both teams had chances - and that is despite the fact that TAFC went down to 10 men. In the end, the Indian Army won out.

Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Highlights: The only goal of the match came early in the first half and when TAFC's goalkeeper was sent off for a bad challenge, the game seemed done. IAFC kept attacking, but so did TAFC - the only difference being the Nepal side did not take a single chance that came their way, something that cost them in the end.