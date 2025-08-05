Durand Cup 2025, Group C, Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Highlights: IAFT 1-0 TAFC at Full-Time

Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Highlights: The match between the Indian Army FT and Tribhuvan Army FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium on Tuesday (August 5) was a hard-fought game that saw the IAFT side register a 1-0 win on the day. It was not an easy win, as both teams had chances - and that is despite the fact that TAFC went down to 10 men. In the end, the Indian Army won out.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Highlights: The only goal of the match came early in the first half and when TAFC's goalkeeper was sent off for a bad challenge, the game seemed done. IAFC kept attacking, but so did TAFC - the only difference being the Nepal side did not take a single chance that came their way, something that cost them in the end.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: In the end, the one goal is enough to seal the deal for IAFT. TAFC had many chances in the second half but could not convert a single one of them, and are all but out of the Durand Cup 2025.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: The second half will see a minimum of 5 minutes added on. Will that lead to another goal? Let's see.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: Both teams are making substitutions as they look to get something from the game. Will any of the subs work?
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: IAFT manage to force a corner and then force the goalkeeper into a save from a close range effort that comes due to said corner.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: We are into the last 15 minutes of the game now after a water break, and there have been plenty of chances made but no goals in this half.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: Oh and again, a good attack from Tribhuvan leaves IAFT's defence reeling but the finish is far from good. Wow. This is some fightback.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: Well well well, that was close. Gillespie, wearing the captain's arm band, gets on the end of a cross from a corner but his looping header hits the bar.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: We are now done with 60 minutes but a second goal has yet to be forthcoming for either of the sides.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: IAFT very nearly go ahead but a close range finish is blazed over the bar. Not what they would have wanted, but Tribhuvan are under the pump here.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: Unsurprisingly, it has been all IAFT so far in the early goings of the second half given their man advantage.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: And we are back underway at Jamshedpur. Can either team find a second goal any time soon?
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: The half-time whistle has blown and it is IAFT who maintain their slender lead going into the break.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: There will be a minimum of 3 minutes added on in this half. Will there be another goal?
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: IAFT have imposed themselves well after going ahead in the match - their goal came just before the red card. But they had been growing into the match regardless.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: This has been good to watch from Tribhuvan, as they are looking for goals despite being down to 10 men.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: Oh what a clumsy foul from the Tribhuvan goalkeeper and he is given a straight red. The issues mount for the Nepal team…
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: The Indian Army side are finally beginning to find some momentum and are able to keep the ball. Still no goals but this has been a decent game thus far.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: It is, much to many's surprise, the Tribhuvan Army side who have made the better start. They have had sustained spells of possession thus far.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: And we are underway in Jamshedpur! Wonder which of the teams can find an early goal to force the issue.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: There is a bit of rain in Jamshedpur, but football is a sport that often plays better when its raining. Will it have an impact on the match? We shall see.
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: We are now less than 15 minutes away from the start of the match and anticipation for the game is sky-high!
Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Durand Cup 2025 Group C match. This all-Army encounter should be a fun game to watch.