Indian Football Player's Fractured Leg Treated With Umbrellas, Fans Left Aghast - 'There's No Answer to This'

A horrific incident during a Calcutta Football League match took a turn for the worse when medical assistance was not immediately available. During a CFL 2025 match between Railway FC and Mohun Bagan, a player for the former side in Tarak Hembram fractured his leg and the way it was treated has left many in shock.

In order to hold the injury together, two umbrellas were taped to his leg while medical assistance, which was not present on the ground, eventually arrived. The incident has spared considerable outrage among fans on social media and even football players are speaking up against the manner in which the incident was treated.

ALSO READ | Former Indian Football Team Head Coach Manolo Marquez Drops Bombshell

Umbrella Treatment Slammed by Fans

“Unbelievable this happening in CFL,” said one fan on social media. “Shame shame,” said another. “This is absolutely pathetic and embarrassing,” summed up one more fan, with many more asking why better first aid wasn't available.

Indian football player Pritam Kotal also took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a lengthy statement, wishing Tarak Hembram well while asking why this was even allowed to happen.

“A boy is writhing in pain on the field for about 25-30 minutes after getting injured, and yet there’s so much negligence,” he said.

He further asked why it is that proper infrastructure was not in place beforehand and why it is that such dire incidents must happen in order to spark outrage among fans in the first place.

ALSO READ | Durand Cup 2025 Full Fixtures Out But Concerns Around ISL 2025-26 Remain

Situation Could Have Been Worse

To make matters worse, the situation could have been even more grave were it not for some quick thinking by the Mohun Bagan physio.

The physio rushed into the field and administered a corticosteroid injection, in turn also helping to stabilise Hembram's condition.

Were it not for the first aid administered, the situation could easily have taken a turn for the worse and the player may have been in a worse state.