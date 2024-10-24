sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 21:53 IST, October 24th 2024

Indian Football Team Climbs One Place To 125th In FIFA Rankings After Manolo Marquez's Appointment

Indian men's football team climbed one place to 125th in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday, thanks to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Vietnam in an international friendly earlier this month.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manolo Marquez
Manolo Marquez | Image: ISL
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

21:53 IST, October 24th 2024