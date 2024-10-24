Published 21:53 IST, October 24th 2024
Indian Football Team Climbs One Place To 125th In FIFA Rankings After Manolo Marquez's Appointment
Indian men's football team climbed one place to 125th in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday, thanks to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Vietnam in an international friendly earlier this month.
Manolo Marquez | Image: ISL
