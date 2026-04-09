Indian Men's Football Team to Compete in Unity Cup 2026 In London

The Indian men's football team will participate in the Unity Cup 2026, to be held in London from May 26 to 30.



India will face Jamaica in the second semi-final on May 27, with kick-off scheduled at 19:30 BST (00:00 IST, May 28). The first semi-final between Nigeria and Zimbabwe will be played on May 26. The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the final on May 30, while the remaining teams will contest the third-place play-off.



This will mark the Blue Tigers' return to the United Kingdom for international matches after 24 years. Historically, when India last played in the UK in 2002, it was against Jamaica in two friendly matches, registering a 0-3 defeat in Watford and a goalless draw in Wolverhampton. India have never faced Nigeria and Zimbabwe before.



AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, "We, at the All India Football Federation, are delighted that the Indian men's national team will be returning to the United Kingdom after 24 years, and it is particularly special for us to participate in an international football tournament in the UK for the very first time.