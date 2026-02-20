Indian Women's Football Team Defeat Perth RedStar In Closed-Door Friendly In Perth

The Indian senior women's team defeated the Australian side Perth RedStar FC 5-0 in a closed-door friendly match at Dalmatinac Park in Perth, Australia, on Thursday, as per an AIFF media release.

Preparing for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, it was the Blue Tigresses' first friendly game after arriving in Australia on February 11. Aveka Singh scored a brace, while Pyari Xaxa, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam and Sanju netted one goal each for India.

Amelia Valverde's side will play their next friendly against Perth Azzurri on February 23 at Macedonia Park in Perth at 16:00 IST.

India will kickstart their Asian Cup Group C campaign against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, followed by matches against Japan on March 7 at the same venue, and Chinese Taipei on March 10 at the Western Sydney Stadium.

India had earlier played six friendly games in Turkey against club sides from Ukraine, Russia, Switzerland, Germany and Romania, winning three, drawing one, and losing two.

The Indian women's team suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc at the Fanatic Tour Serik Sport Centre in Antalya in their most recent friendly. The Romanian club scored in the 12th minute of the match.