Indonesia Fires Head Coach Shin Tae-yong Ahead Of Vital World Cup Qualifiers

Indonesia has dismissed Shin Tae-yong as head coach of its national team, the country’s federation announced on Monday.

“This decision was made based on long and mature considerations and evaluations carried out by as a whole regarding the team’s performance and the long-term goals that the Indonesian National Football Team wants to achieve” the Indonesian federation, known locally as PSSI, said in a statement.

Appointed in 2020, the South Korean boss had led Indonesia to the third round of qualification for the 2026 World Cup for the first time. In November, the team defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 to move into third place in the six-team group with four games remaining.

At a press conference in Jakarta, PSSI chairman Erick Thohir, who handed Shin a contract extension to 2027 last June, explained the decision.

“The dynamics of the national team need special attention from us,” Thohir said. “We see the need for a leader who can better implement strategies agreed upon by the players, good communication and better implementation.”

There was no announcement of a replacement, though there is speculation that the new boss could be European.

The national team’s recent success has been driven by the naturalization of players of Indonesian heritage, born and raised in Europe. Of the team that started November’s victory over Saudi Arabia, only Marselino Ferdinan, who scored both goals, was born in the Southeast Asian nation.