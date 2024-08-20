Published 09:43 IST, August 20th 2024
Injured Messi out of Argentina's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni announced his 28-man squad on Monday for the matches against Chile on Sept. 5 and Colombia five days later. Messi is still recovering from a right ankle injury.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi waves as he walks off the field after being honored for his 45 career trophies before an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP
