Published 06:16 IST, October 1st 2024
Injured Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to miss Champions League game
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss Real Madrid's match at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday because of a muscle injury. Courtois was hurt in the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league derby on Sunday. He played the entire match at Metropolitano Stadium.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Thibaut Courtois holds a bag, thrown by Atletico Madrid fans, during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
