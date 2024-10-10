sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 14:24 IST, October 10th 2024

Injuries plague South American World Cup qualifying even though Messi is set to return

Lionel Messi will return from injury for Argentina in the next two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying, but several other top players will have to skip the upcoming matches.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lionel Messi
Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:24 IST, October 10th 2024