Published 10:32 IST, July 23rd 2024

Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez to miss MLS All-Star Game

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi won't play in the MLS All-Star Game while nursing an ankle injury. His teammate, Luis Suárez, also won't play in the game Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, with what the team described as “knee discomfort.”

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi waves as he walks off the field after being honored for his 45 career trophies before an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP
