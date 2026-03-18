Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Concacaf Champions Cup In India?

Inter Miami will host Nashville SC in a Concacaf Champions Cup tie at the Chase Stadium. The reigning MLS champions have had a mixed start to the season and the Lionel Messi-led side will try to redefine their season with a much-needed win in the competition.

Inter Miami's new stadium at Miami Freedom Park will officially open in April and this could be the last match at the Chase Stadium. The Herons were lucky to play out a goalless draw in the last leg and will fancy their chances banking on their home crowd.

Messi's side has played all their games on the road so far and this will be their first home game of this season.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Concacaf Champions Cup Live Streaming

When will the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Concacaf Champions Cup match be played?

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The Concacaf Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Nashville SC will be played on Thursday, March 18.

Where will the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Concacaf Champions Cup match be played?

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The Concacaf Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Nashville SC will take place at the Chase Stadium, Florida.

At what time will the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Concacaf Champions Cup match be played?

The Concacaf Champions Cup match between Inter Miami and Nashville SC will kick off at 4:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Concacaf Champions Cup match between LAFC and Inter Miami in India?

The live telecast of the Concacaf Champions Cup match between LAFC and Inter Miami won't be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Concacaf Champions Cup match between LAFC and Inter Miami in India?