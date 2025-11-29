Updated 29 November 2025 at 21:13 IST
Inter Miami vs New York City FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MLS Match Live In India?
Inter Miami, led by Messi, Alba and Busquets, face NYC FC in a crucial MLS clash at DRV PNK Stadium, with both sides chasing playoff momentum through discipline, possession and counter-attacking play.
The stakes couldn't be any higher at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as Inter Miami CF gears up to host New York City FC in a pivotal clash.
Expect high drama and tactical prowess on display as star footballers gear up to lock horns as both sides chase some proper playoff momentum.
Inter Miami To Host NYC FC As Both MLS Sides Look To Shape It's Playoff Route
Inter Miami CF will be bolstered by the presence of global superstar footballers like Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The team's form has been mixed in their past matches, but they could be a dangerous side while competing at home.
ICFM has displayed an upright counter-attacking and possession style of play as they rallied through their campaign in Major League Soccer. The franchise has gained a solid push so far, and a win would be crucial for them as they chase the playoffs.
New York City FC, on the other hand, has been a side that has the capacity to grind out a win. Their discipline will be key as they will look to rattle Miami's momentum in their own backyard.
NYCFC will look to press Miami in the game, as their defence has been in good shape. Every point matters for the MLS side as it will shape their trajectory in the season.
Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS Live Streaming
When will the Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS match be played?
The MLS match between Inter Miami and New York City FC will be played on Sunday, November 30.
Where will the Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS match be played?
The MLS match between Inter Miami vs New York City FC will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
At what time will the Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS match be played?
The MLS match between Inter Miami vs New York City FC will kick off at 04:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the MLS match between Inter Miami and New York City FC in India?
The live telecast of the MLS match between Inter Miami and New York City FC won't be available in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the MLS match between Inter Miami and New York City FC in India?
The live streaming of the MLS match between Inter Miami and New York City FC will be available on Apple TV via an MLS season pass. The match will kick off at 5:00 AM IST on Sunday in India.
