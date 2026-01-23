Updated 23 January 2026 at 18:10 IST
Inter Milan vs Pisa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Serie A Match Live In India?
Inter Milan will host Pisa at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro), Milano for their Serie A clash on January 24, 2026.
Inter Milan are back in Serie A action as they host Pisa in San Siro, Milan, on January 24, 2026. Christian Chivu's side will be going into the match after their 1-3 defeat at home to Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this week.
Inter Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A table with 49 points. Inter Milan have remained unbeaten in their last nine Serie A encounters and have won eight matches in that sequence.
Pisa, on the other hand, are winless in 10 Serie A matches and will now face the daunting challenge of facing Serie A leaders at San Siro. Pisa have recorded consecutive draws against Atalanta and Udinese over the last two weeks. However, due to their goal difference, even a victory at San Siro is unlikely to help Pisa out of the relegation zone this weekend.
Inter Milan vs Pisa Live Streaming Details
When will the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Pisa be played?
The match between Inter Milan and Pisa will be played on Saturday, January 24, 2026.
Where will the Serie A clash between Inter Milan and Pisa be played?
The Inter Milan and Pisa fixture will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro), Milano, Italy.
What time will the Serie A fixture start?
The Serie A fixture between Inter Milan and Pisa will start at 1:15 AM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Inter Milan vs Pisa Serie A match in India?
Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A fixture.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Pisa Serie A match in India?
The live streaming of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Pisa won't be available in India.
