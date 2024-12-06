Published 06:57 IST, December 6th 2024
INVITED Messi and Inter Miami to open Club World Cup against Egyptian club Al Ahly
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will open the Club World Cup against Egyptian club Al Ahly, with Palmeiras and Porto also part of that group for the tournament that will take place in the U.S. next year.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
FIFA announces first Club World Cup sponsor with Chinese electronics firm branding VAR checks | Image: AP
The draw was held Thursday in Miami, with the 32 teams finally finding out their first three opponents in the newly expanded event.
The tournament will be held in the U.S. from June 15 to July 13, using 12 stadiums in 11 different cities. The final will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the same stadium that will play host to the 2026 World Cup final.
Updated 06:57 IST, December 6th 2024