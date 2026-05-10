Iran Set To Take Part In FIFA World Cup 2026, Sets Conditions For Hosts

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) said the country's men's national team will compete in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, scheduled to begin in June, while urging co-hosts United States, Mexico and Canada to address its concerns amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The statement comes weeks after Canada denied entry to the federation's chief ahead of the FIFA Congress, citing alleged ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the ideological arm of Iran's military, which it designated as a "terrorist group" in 2024.

"We will definitely participate in the 2026 World Cup, but the hosts must take our concerns into account," the Iranian federation said on its official website as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

"We will participate in the World Cup tournament, but without any retreat from our beliefs, culture, and convictions."

Iran has qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament and is placed in Group G, alongside Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt. As per the current schedule, their matches are slated to be held in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Advertisement

Mehdi Taj, president of the Iran Football Federation, said on state television on Friday that Tehran has placed 10 conditions for participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is seeking guarantees regarding the treatment of the national team during the event, according to Al Jazeera.

According to Taj, the demands include the timely issuance of visas, respect for the national team's staff, flag and national anthem throughout the tournament, and enhanced security arrangements at airports, hotels, and on routes leading to stadiums where Iran's matches will be held.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has insisted that Iran's footballers would be welcome at the tournament. But he warned that the US may yet bar entry to members of the Iranian delegation with ties to the IRGC, which it also designates as a terrorist organisation.