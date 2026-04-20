ISL: Chennaiyin FC Eye Third Win Of Season Over Mohammedan SC

Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to secure their third win of the season and take another step towards climbing the table to safety--when they host relegation-threatened Mohammedan SC in their Indian Super League 2026 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

According to a release, the encounter presents an opportunity for the Marina Machans to register their first-ever Indian Super League win over the Kolkata outfit, who are yet to claim a victory this season.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, assistant coach Anthony Fernandes, standing in for head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda due to a minor illness, stressed the importance of staying focused on the immediate task while underlining the competitive nature of the league.

"It's all about the next match, the upcoming match. We have our plans in place, but right now our focus is on getting the three points," Fernandes told the media, as per the release.

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"None of the games in the ISL are easy because every team comes prepared and plays with heart. It's not just another game tomorrow," he added when asked about Mohammedan's defensive struggles.

Chennaiyin head into the contest with wind in their sails following their 1-0 victory over SC Delhi, a result that halted a brief losing run and lifted them to 10th in the standings with eight points. With momentum beginning to build, the squad will look to capitalise on home advantage and carry that positivity forward.

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"It was a special win for us because it's always great to win at home, especially in front of our fans. It gives the team confidence," Fernandes reflected. "It was a tough match, but a sweet win after a difficult run, and we take that positivity into the next game," as per the release.

He also highlighted the broader process behind the team's performances, pointing to encouraging underlying signs despite inconsistent results.

"In our previous home matches, including against East Bengal, we did well in terms of possession and chance creation. We are trying to evolve the way we play, and that takes time. But that cannot be an excuse. We have to go into every match, especially at home, and make better use of that advantage," he explained, as per the release.

Joining Fernandes at the press conference was defender Laldinliana Renthlei, who is set to return to the matchday squad after recovering from injury. Reflecting on his fitness and development this season, he said:

"I picked up a slight knee injury in the last match, but now I am fully fit and ready for the next game."

"For me, I have been able to develop and improve a lot under Clifford," as per the release.

On team news, Fernandes revealed that Farukh Choudhary remains a doubt for the clash after being forced off early in the second half against SC Delhi, with his availability currently "50-50."

Following the match, Chennaiyin will head back on the road for a challenging run of fixtures, with successive away trips to Jamshedpur, Punjab, and NorthEast United.