ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC Eye Key Victory Over Mumbai City FC In Gameweek 10

ISL 2025-26: As the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season enters gameweek 10, Bengaluru FC host Mumbai City FC for their final home game of the season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

The Blues head into the fixture on the back of a gruelling away game against East Bengal FC last week, where they were held to a 3-3 draw, thanks to a last-minute equaliser by Anton Sojberg, according to a release. The Islanders' eight-game unbeaten streak came to an end as they went down 0-2 to FC Goa at the Fatorda, with goals from Sahil Tavora and Mohammed Nemil ensuring the Gaurs won back-to-back home games for the first time this season.

Life in the ISL for Blues' Head Coach Pep Munoz hasn't started as he would have wanted. With a draw and a loss in two games in charge, he will look to get maximum points this weekend as his side welcomes Petr Kratky's team on Saturday.

"We're playing against a team that is above us on the table, and tomorrow is going to be very crucial for both teams. I know that we have young players who are training very well, and I want to see them show that on the pitch too," said Head Coach Pep Munoz at the pre-match press conference in Bengaluru.

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A win on Saturday would catapult the Blues to second place on the table, provided results elsewhere go in their favour. "Obviously, there are four or five teams, and they all have a chance. The table could be completely different tomorrow, and the top six teams do have a shot at the title," said Blues defender Rahul Bheke.

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