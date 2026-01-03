'It's Hard To Enjoy': Tottenham Manager Thomas Frank Opens Up About Spurs Reign Ahead Of Sunderland Clash

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank recently revealed that he has not been enjoying his reign with Spurs since having a difficult start to his tenure. Additionally, the pressure continues to mount on the manager after the recent decline in performance of the Tottenham side, with supporters losing their patience with Thomas Frank.

Frank received the adulation of the Brentford supporters on Thursday night after his return to the Gtech Community Stadium for the first time his his departure in the summer. However, the day ended on a sour note for the manager after travelling fans expressed their frustration by chanting "boring, boring Tottenham Hotspur" at full-time after a goalless draw.

Thomas Frank On Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Gig

Ahead of the Sunderland clash, the manager was asked if he was enjoying the job so far, to which he responded that he was not. While he acknowledged the privilege to manage such a big club in transition, he also pointed out how it was hard to take a step back to enjoy things when things are this tough for the Spurs.

Thomas Frank shared, "So the short answer is no. When I take a step back, I realise what a privilege it is to manage this fantastic club during such a big transition. Someone told me we have changed eight leadership figures at the top of the club. There has never been this much transition in 140 years. There are a lot of changes, but the potential is huge. I know that when I look back on this period, it will be a big learning experience. Right now, it is difficult."

He further added, "When things are tough and not running smoothly, it's hard to enjoy it. You have to put your head down and keep working through it."

Thomas Frank Remains Committed To Tottenham

Frank acknowledged that improvement is needed in the Spurs side; however, he also pointed out some points of progress at the other end of the field. He explained, "It's not perfect, and we want to be a free-flowing team. But the last two away performances were positive defensively. Against Crystal Palace and Brentford, the foundation was strong, and we managed opposition transitions well."