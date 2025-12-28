'It’s Not Too Clever To Say...': Former Manchester United Star Criticizes Ruben Amorim’s Press Transparency

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim joined the Red Devils at Old Trafford in November 2024, replacing former manager Erik ten Hag. Since he arrived at Old Trafford, the manager has maintained an openness with the press and never shied away from criticising his side after a below-par performance.

Former Manchester United player Christian Eriksen, in an interview with The Sunday Times, revealed how challenging some players found the manager's attitude towards the press. Christian Eriksen was one of the Manchester United senior players in the dressing room when Amorim arrived and went on to make 22 appearances under the new manager before joining VfL Wolfsburg this summer.

Christian Eriksen Criticizes Ruben Amorim's Notorious January Interview

Amorim made headlines when he arrived at Old Trafford not just for his philosophy with the game or commitment to the 3-4-3 formation, but for his willingness to be candid with the press after a bad match. In January, Ruben Amorim led one of the most notorious press conferences, where he tore into his side and labelled them as the worst team in the history of United.

Eriksen noted that public comments like these did not help with the team morale at all instead made things more difficult for the team. While talking to the Times, Christian Eriksen revealed, "Yeah, that didn't help at all. I mean, that was not… I don't think that helped the players at all."

He further added, "Some stuff you can say inside and it's not too clever to say outside, to put extra pressure and put an extra label on the players who were already trying to do their best. I don't think that helped at all, no. Then if he's right or wrong, whatever, but I think for us it was a bit of like, 'Oh, here we go again. Another headline.'"

