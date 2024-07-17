Published 11:04 IST, July 17th 2024
Jaime Lozano fired as head coach 2 weeks after Mexico's Copa America exit
The Mexican Football Federation on Tuesday said Jaime Lozano declined its offer to stay and work as an assistant to the next coach for two years and potentially take over again after the 2026 World Cup.
Mexico’s coach Jaime Lozano gestures during a Copa America Group B soccer match against Ecuador, in Glendale, Ariz. | Image: AP
