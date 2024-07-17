sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:04 IST, July 17th 2024

Jaime Lozano fired as head coach 2 weeks after Mexico's Copa America exit

The Mexican Football Federation on Tuesday said Jaime Lozano declined its offer to stay and work as an assistant to the next coach for two years and potentially take over again after the 2026 World Cup.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jaime Lozano
Mexico’s coach Jaime Lozano gestures during a Copa America Group B soccer match against Ecuador, in Glendale, Ariz. | Image: AP
