Published 19:53 IST, August 17th 2024

James Milner, 38, starts record 23rd season in the Premier League

James Milner began his record 23rd season in the Premier League when he started for Brighton against Everton on Saturday.Milner is aged 38 — seven years older than the current Brighton manager, Fabian Hurzeler — and made his debut in England's top flight in 2002, when he was playing for Leeds.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Image: AP
