Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: JFC 2-0 1LFC at Full Time

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights: Jamshedpur FC sealed their spot in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2025 with a dominant 2-0 win over 1 Ladakh FC in the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium on Friday (August 8). The Steelers needed just a draw to progress to the next round, but goals in either half ensured they went in with an envious record - played 3, won 3.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights: The scoring was opened late in the first half thanks to an own goal from Siju, who parried the ball back into his own net while attempting to clear a cutback cross. The second goal came one minute into the 2nd half, when Praful finished coolly from close range after a free kick created havoc in the penalty area. Jamshedpur comfortably held on to the lead thereafter.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Full time and Jamshedpur have won 2-0. This ensures their qualification for the quarterfinals - and with a perfect record no less!
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: There will be a minimum of 5 minutes added on in the second half. Not that we expect much to change…
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Truth be told, this match was done after the 46th minute. 1LFC simply gave up and haven't even tried to push forward for a goal. Even now, JFC are dominating the ball.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Well we are into the last few minutes of the match and the result seems academic at this point.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Not much to add at this point - it is all Jamshedpur FC. Not that the home fans mind too much…
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: JFC are happy to knock the ball around and that has made the match seem a little dull now. No team is in a mood to take risks.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: It is worth noting that Ladakh are not out of the game yet - they have enough time to find 2 goals, or maybe even 3. The issue is they are not playing like a team willing to score.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: We are past the hour mark now and it looks like 1LFC are down and out. The last few minutes have resembled a kickabout for the Jamshedpur FC players.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Jamshedpur are leading 2-0 but make a double substitution to keep their players fresh. Tells you how well they are approaching this game.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: It would not be unfair to say that Ladakh have largely looked overwhelmed in the presence of their ISL opponents. Nothing has really worked out for them thus far.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: GOAL! Praful doubles JFC's lead. A bit of ping-pong inside the penalty area from a free kick delivery leads to the ball falling kindly to the defender, who swivels and rifles it home from close range.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: And we are back underway at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium. Let's see how both teams do in this half.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: The first half was all Jamshedpur FC. Can they find another goal in the 2nd half and seal the deal?
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: The first half is done and it is Jamshedpur FC who lead 1Ladakh FC 1-0. At this rate, JFC are set to enter the group stages having not lost a single game.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: We are into stoppage time now and there will be a minimum of 2 extra minutes played in this half.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: We are in the dying minutes of the first half now and it has been all JFC. Having gotten the first, they are in no mood to relent.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: It has been all Jamshedpur since the goal and we really need to see more from Ladakh here, or they risk ending up on the losing side.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: GOAL! Oh dear, a comedy of errors leads to a goal. Vincy runs to the byline and cuts it back, and a 1LFC defender prods it home under no pressure from anyone whatsoever.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Given Jamshedpur know a draw is enough, they are going to be a little more inclined to sit deep. 1 Ladakh FC need to force the issue a little more.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: This was inevitable - the game has now come to a slower speed, with both teams looking to keep the ball and recycle possession.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: A combination of sloppy passing and some good pressure from Jamshedpur has meant that 1LFC have not yet come close to actually imposing themselves on the game.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: It is the home side, cheered on by a sizeable home crowd, who are now beginning to take control. But 2 set pieces being wasted leads to some frustration for head coach Khalid Jamil!
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Both teams have been heavily attacking minded, and that has led to a frantic start to the match so far. No clear chances created yet.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: And we are underway in Jamshedpur! Should hopefully be a fun match in the Durand Cup 2025.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Here's what 1LFC's head coach had to say ahead of the crucial Durand Cup 2025 match.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: We are now less than 10 minutes away from the game getting underway.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Here's a look at how 1 Ladakh FC prepared for their crucial Durand Cup 2025 game vs Jamshedpur FC.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Here we take a look at Jamshedpur FC's playing XI for the game, to which they have made two changes.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Today is also a double header day and the second match of the day sees Shillong Lajong take on NorthEast United FC.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: We are now under half an hour away from kick-off. Remember, Jamshedpur can qualify even with a draw. 1 Ladakh FC need a win to keep their chances in their own hands.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: The city of Jamshedpur is ready to play host to what has the potential to be a thrilling game.
Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first Durand Cup 2025 game of the day. This game promises to be an absolute cracker.