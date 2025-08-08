Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: JFC 2-0 1LFC at Full Time

Jamshedpur FC beat 1 Ladakh FC 2-0 in a Durand Cup 2025 Group C encounter on Friday (August 8). | Image: X/@thedurandcup

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights: Jamshedpur FC sealed their spot in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2025 with a dominant 2-0 win over 1 Ladakh FC in the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium on Friday (August 8). The Steelers needed just a draw to progress to the next round, but goals in either half ensured they went in with an envious record - played 3, won 3.

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights: The scoring was opened late in the first half thanks to an own goal from Siju, who parried the ball back into his own net while attempting to clear a cutback cross. The second goal came one minute into the 2nd half, when Praful finished coolly from close range after a free kick created havoc in the penalty area. Jamshedpur comfortably held on to the lead thereafter.