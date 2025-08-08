Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 8 August 2025 at 18:01 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: JFC 2-0 1LFC at Full Time

Follow updates, score, commentary, and highlights of the Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC clash in the Durand Cup 2025.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Jamshedpur FC beat 1 Ladakh FC 2-0 in a Durand Cup 2025 Group C encounter on Friday (August 8).
Jamshedpur FC beat 1 Ladakh FC 2-0 in a Durand Cup 2025 Group C encounter on Friday (August 8). | Image: X/@thedurandcup

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights: Jamshedpur FC sealed their spot in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2025 with a dominant 2-0 win over 1 Ladakh FC in the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium on Friday (August 8). The Steelers needed just a draw to progress to the next round, but goals in either half ensured they went in with an envious record - played 3, won 3. 

Live Blog

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights: The scoring was opened late in the first half thanks to an own goal from Siju, who parried the ball back into his own net while attempting to clear a cutback cross. The second goal came one minute into the 2nd half, when Praful finished coolly from close range after a free kick created havoc in the penalty area. Jamshedpur comfortably held on to the lead thereafter.

8 August 2025 at 17:53 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: JFC Through to Quarterfinals

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Full time and Jamshedpur have won 2-0. This ensures their qualification for the quarterfinals - and with a perfect record no less!

8 August 2025 at 17:47 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: 5 Mins of Added Time

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: There will be a minimum of 5 minutes added on in the second half. Not that we expect much to change…

8 August 2025 at 17:44 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: A Limp Ending Nears

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Truth be told, this match was done after the 46th minute. 1LFC simply gave up and haven't even tried to push forward for a goal. Even now, JFC are dominating the ball. 

8 August 2025 at 17:39 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Into The Final 10 Mins

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Well we are into the last few minutes of the match and the result seems academic at this point. 

8 August 2025 at 17:35 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: JFC Remain in Control

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Not much to add at this point - it is all Jamshedpur FC. Not that the home fans mind too much… 

8 August 2025 at 17:30 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Game Slows Down Again

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: JFC are happy to knock the ball around and that has made the match seem a little dull now. No team is in a mood to take risks.

8 August 2025 at 17:25 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Game Slipping Away From 1LFC

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: It is worth noting that Ladakh are not out of the game yet - they have enough time to find 2 goals, or maybe even 3. The issue is they are not playing like a team willing to score.

8 August 2025 at 17:20 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: 1LFC Look Done & Dusted

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: We are past the hour mark now and it looks like 1LFC are down and out. The last few minutes have resembled a kickabout for the Jamshedpur FC players.

8 August 2025 at 17:15 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: JFC Make Double Change

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Jamshedpur are leading 2-0 but make a double substitution to keep their players fresh. Tells you how well they are approaching this game.

8 August 2025 at 17:10 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: 1LFC Look Down & Out

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: It would not be unfair to say that Ladakh have largely looked overwhelmed in the presence of their ISL opponents. Nothing has really worked out for them thus far. 

8 August 2025 at 17:04 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: GOAL! JFC Double Their Lead

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: GOAL! Praful doubles JFC's lead. A bit of ping-pong inside the penalty area from a free kick delivery leads to the ball falling kindly to the defender, who swivels and rifles it home from close range.

8 August 2025 at 17:03 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Second Half Underway!

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: And we are back underway at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium. Let's see how both teams do in this half.

8 August 2025 at 17:02 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Will JFC Find More Goals in 2nd Half?

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: The first half was all Jamshedpur FC. Can they find another goal in the 2nd half and seal the deal?

8 August 2025 at 16:48 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: JFC Lead 1-0 at Half-time

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: The first half is done and it is Jamshedpur FC who lead 1Ladakh FC 1-0. At this rate, JFC are set to enter the group stages having not lost a single game.

8 August 2025 at 16:46 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: 2 Mins Added On

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: We are into stoppage time now and there will be a minimum of 2 extra minutes played in this half.

8 August 2025 at 16:41 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: One-way Traffic

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: We are in the dying minutes of the first half now and it has been all JFC. Having gotten the first, they are in no mood to relent.

8 August 2025 at 16:35 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Can 1LFC Fight Back?

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: It has been all Jamshedpur since the goal and we really need to see more from Ladakh here, or they risk ending up on the losing side.

8 August 2025 at 16:30 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: GOAL! JFC Lead

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: GOAL! Oh dear, a comedy of errors leads to a goal. Vincy runs to the byline and cuts it back, and a 1LFC defender prods it home under no pressure from anyone whatsoever.

8 August 2025 at 16:25 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: 1LFC Need to Do More

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Given Jamshedpur know a draw is enough, they are going to be a little more inclined to sit deep. 1 Ladakh FC need to force the issue a little more. 

8 August 2025 at 16:20 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Game Begins to Slow Down

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: This was inevitable - the game has now come to a slower speed, with both teams looking to keep the ball and recycle possession. 

8 August 2025 at 16:15 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: 1LFC Struggle For Momentum

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: A combination of sloppy passing and some good pressure from Jamshedpur has meant that 1LFC have not yet come close to actually imposing themselves on the game.

8 August 2025 at 16:10 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Jamshedpur Finding Rhythm

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: It is the home side, cheered on by a sizeable home crowd, who are now beginning to take control. But 2 set pieces being wasted leads to some frustration for head coach Khalid Jamil!

8 August 2025 at 16:05 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Frenetic Start to Game

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Both teams have been heavily attacking minded, and that has led to a frantic start to the match so far. No clear chances created yet. 

8 August 2025 at 16:01 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Live Action Underway!

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: And we are underway in Jamshedpur! Should hopefully be a fun match in the Durand Cup 2025.

8 August 2025 at 15:55 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Hear From 1LFC's Coach

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Here's what 1LFC's head coach had to say ahead of the crucial Durand Cup 2025 match.

8 August 2025 at 15:51 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: 10 Mins to Kick-Off

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: We are now less than 10 minutes away from the game getting underway. 

8 August 2025 at 15:46 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: A Look at 1 Ladakh's Preparations

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Here's a look at how 1 Ladakh FC prepared for their crucial Durand Cup 2025 game vs Jamshedpur FC.

8 August 2025 at 15:39 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Jamshedpur Name Playing XI

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Here we take a look at Jamshedpur FC's playing XI for the game, to which they have made two changes. 

8 August 2025 at 15:36 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: All Eyes Also on Northeast Derby

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Today is also a double header day and the second match of the day sees Shillong Lajong take on NorthEast United FC.

8 August 2025 at 15:32 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: 30 Mins to Kick-off

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: We are now under half an hour away from kick-off. Remember, Jamshedpur can qualify even with a draw. 1 Ladakh FC need a win to keep their chances in their own hands.

8 August 2025 at 15:26 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Jamshedpur Ready For D-Day

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: The city of Jamshedpur is ready to play host to what has the potential to be a thrilling game. 

8 August 2025 at 15:24 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Hello And Welcome to Live Action

Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score & Updates: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first Durand Cup 2025 game of the day. This game promises to be an absolute cracker.

Published By : Shayne Dias

Published On: 8 August 2025 at 15:24 IST