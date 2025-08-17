Republic World
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Football News /
  Durand Cup Quarterfinal 3, Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Highlights: Diamond Harbour FC Stun Jamshedpur FC 2-0, To Face Winner Of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan In Semifinal
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 17 August 2025 at 18:49 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 3, Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Highlights: Diamond Harbour FC Stun Jamshedpur FC 2-0, To Face Winner Of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan In Semifinal

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 3, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Highlights: Diamond Harbour FC have defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-0 and will now await the winners of the Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in the semifinal.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC live football match score updates and highlights
Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC live football match score updates and highlights | Image: Durand Cup

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 3, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Highlights: Diamond Harbour FC overcame Jamshedpur FC 2-0, thanks to Ruatkima's brace, and will face the victors of the Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on Sunday. DHFC were in command throughout the game and will now try to get the better of their semifinal opponent.

Live Blog

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 3, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Highlights: Diamond Harbour FC displayed their defensive solidity, and their attacking fluidity has been a key reason behind their success in the Durand Cup 2025.

17 August 2025 at 18:00 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 3, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour FC defeat Jamshedpur FC 2-0

Riding on Ruatkima's brace, Diamond Harbour FC have defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-0 and will meet the winners of the Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on Sunday.

17 August 2025 at 17:52 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 3, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Eight minutes of added time

Ample time for Jamshedpur FC to spring a surprise against Diamond Harbour FC.

17 August 2025 at 17:50 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 3, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Another chance goes begging

VP Suhair lays it off for Jayesh Rane, who tries to round past the keeper. The ball comes to Manveer, but the JFC No.9 shoots it over the bar and can't keep it in the empty net.

17 August 2025 at 17:42 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 3, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Time is running out for Jamshedpur FC

Rei launches a shot from a distance, but it hardly bothers DHFC keeper Mirshad.

17 August 2025 at 17:39 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 3, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Another change for Jamshedpur FC

Ritwik Das has replaced Sanan.

17 August 2025 at 17:34 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: JFC keep on coming

VP Suhair lays it through to Jayesh Rane in the box. The forward tries to make a turn and, in the proceeding, falls to the ground. Shouts of a penalty are raised by JFC, but the referee doesn't pay any heed.

17 August 2025 at 17:31 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Change for Jamshedpur FC

Hriata replaces captain Pronay Halder, who goes out on a stretcher.

17 August 2025 at 17:27 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Double save from Mirshad

Sanan cuts back in and launches directly at the goal but Mirshad parries it away. The ball bounces back to VP Suhair, who volleys it to the goa,l but the Diamond Harbour FC keeper palms it away again.

17 August 2025 at 17:22 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Half an hour left

Nishu Kumar gets the ball and gets past a couple of DHFC players to try his luck from a distance. But the ball doesn't curl enough to provide the goalkeeper any headache.

17 August 2025 at 17:20 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour FC have been defending with all their might

Sanan receives a ball on the left and surges forward with the ball. He tries to whip in a cross, but Diamond Harbour FC's defence has refused to budge.

17 August 2025 at 17:14 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Jamshedpur FC pushing hard in the second half

VP Suhair lays it off for Sarthak Golui. The defender floats in a delightful cross, but it fails to find any Jamshedpur FC player in the box.

17 August 2025 at 17:03 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Jamshedpur FC need a strong start

Jamshedpur FC have created a number of chances but have failed to convert any of them.

17 August 2025 at 16:52 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Who will win the other quarterfinal?

The winner of this match will face the winner of the Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in the semis.

17 August 2025 at 16:48 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour Fc lead at the break

A brace from Ruatkima has helped Diamond Harbour FC to end the first half on a high.

17 August 2025 at 16:46 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Ruatkima scores his second

A Diamond Harbour FC counter sees the ball looping in from the right flank from Samuel. After a deflection, the ball comes perfectly for Ruatkima, who launches a volley to score his second of the day.

17 August 2025 at 16:39 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Another chance wasted for Jamshedpur FC

A cross from the right flank comes in, and Jayesh Rane is in the perfect position. But the forward couldn't control it and sails the ball over the target.

17 August 2025 at 16:32 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Drinks break in Jamshedpur

Both teams will use the break to get into some much needed composure.

17 August 2025 at 16:30 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: DHFC come with all guns blazing

Luka Majcen finds Jobby Justin on the right. The former East Bengal forward cannot find any of his colleagues and feeds it back to Paul, who launches a shot from distance but doesn't trouble the JFC keeper.

17 August 2025 at 16:27 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Another chgance for Jamshedpur FC

Rei cuts back and gets past his marker before floating in a cross. Praful has his time but his shot sails over the bar.

17 August 2025 at 16:21 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: DHFC have been in fluid

The likes of Jobby Justin, Holicharan Narzary and Luka Majcen are combining well between them. Samuel launches a brilliant ball for Jobby, and the player manages to receive the ball with his feet. But his touch is too heavy and the JFC goalkeeper collects the ball safely.

17 August 2025 at 16:17 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Stadium packed up

A huge number of Jamshedpur FC fans are present in the stands to cheer for their favourite team.

17 August 2025 at 16:16 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Another waste for JFC

Jamshedpur FC get a free kick on the left flank. Jayesh Rane tries to be innovative and pushes a low ball but it doesn't come to fruition.

17 August 2025 at 16:09 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: JFC pushing for an equaliser

Diamond Harbour FC lose the ball, and it comes to Jayesh Rane. The forward surges forward and shoots from 25 yards, but it narrowly misses the target.

17 August 2025 at 16:05 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour Fc take the lead

Ruatkima is unmarked inside the box, and he pushes the ball inside the goal to provide Diamond Harbour FC with an early lead.

17 August 2025 at 16:00 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Teams have been announced

17 August 2025 at 15:34 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour FC sweating on key player's fitness

Injury concern for Diamond Harbour FC as there is no confirmation whether Clayton Silva will start the match. Luka Majcen could fill in his place.

17 August 2025 at 15:30 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour FC have a tough task to cut out

Diamond Harbour FC head coach Kibu Vicuna exuded confidence ahead of the contest, “We didn’t get the desired result in our last match, but that is part of football. What matters is that we learn from our mistakes, stay focused, and give our full concentration to the next game. We know it will be a tough challenge against JFC, who are an ISL team with quality players. However, we are determined not to let our journey end in the quarter-finals. The boys have trained hard, prepared well, and we will give everything to achieve the result we want tomorrow.”

17 August 2025 at 15:29 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Steven Dias is confident ahead of the quarterfinal

Coach Steven Dias is clear about the team’s approach, saying, “Tomorrow we face Diamond Harbour FC for the first time, and we know they are a strong side, unbeaten in their last 23 matches. We must stay cautious and focused. My boys are ready. We have trained well and prepared for this challenge. Playing at our home ground is always special, and I request all our fans to come and support us. We will give everything on the pitch to win this match and secure our place in the next round.”

17 August 2025 at 15:27 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Durand Cup live streaming

The Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup quarterfinal will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

17 August 2025 at 15:25 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Huge Kolkata derby will also take place on Saturday

East Bengal to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the last Durand Cup quarterfinal in Kolkata on Saturday. The match will start at 7 PM IST.

17 August 2025 at 15:14 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Khalid jamil won't be in the Jamshedpur FC bench

Khalid Jamil has left Jamshedpur FC to become the Indian Football Team head coach and Steven Dias has been the interim head coach for the time being.

17 August 2025 at 15:13 IST

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 2, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Stage set for another Durand Cup quarterfinal

Jamshedpur FC will host Diamond Harbour FC in the third Durand Cup quarterfinal at the JRD Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 17 August 2025 at 15:17 IST

