Durand Cup Quarterfinal 3, Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Highlights: Diamond Harbour FC Stun Jamshedpur FC 2-0, To Face Winner Of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan In Semifinal

Durand Cup Quarterfinal 3, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Highlights: Diamond Harbour FC overcame Jamshedpur FC 2-0, thanks to Ruatkima's brace, and will face the victors of the Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on Sunday. DHFC were in command throughout the game and will now try to get the better of their semifinal opponent.
Durand Cup Quarterfinal 3, Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Highlights: Diamond Harbour FC displayed their defensive solidity, and their attacking fluidity has been a key reason behind their success in the Durand Cup 2025.
Ample time for Jamshedpur FC to spring a surprise against Diamond Harbour FC.
VP Suhair lays it off for Jayesh Rane, who tries to round past the keeper. The ball comes to Manveer, but the JFC No.9 shoots it over the bar and can't keep it in the empty net.
Rei launches a shot from a distance, but it hardly bothers DHFC keeper Mirshad.
Ritwik Das has replaced Sanan.
VP Suhair lays it through to Jayesh Rane in the box. The forward tries to make a turn and, in the proceeding, falls to the ground. Shouts of a penalty are raised by JFC, but the referee doesn't pay any heed.
Hriata replaces captain Pronay Halder, who goes out on a stretcher.
Sanan cuts back in and launches directly at the goal but Mirshad parries it away. The ball bounces back to VP Suhair, who volleys it to the goa,l but the Diamond Harbour FC keeper palms it away again.
Nishu Kumar gets the ball and gets past a couple of DHFC players to try his luck from a distance. But the ball doesn't curl enough to provide the goalkeeper any headache.
Sanan receives a ball on the left and surges forward with the ball. He tries to whip in a cross, but Diamond Harbour FC's defence has refused to budge.
VP Suhair lays it off for Sarthak Golui. The defender floats in a delightful cross, but it fails to find any Jamshedpur FC player in the box.
Jamshedpur FC have created a number of chances but have failed to convert any of them.
The winner of this match will face the winner of the Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in the semis.
A brace from Ruatkima has helped Diamond Harbour FC to end the first half on a high.
A Diamond Harbour FC counter sees the ball looping in from the right flank from Samuel. After a deflection, the ball comes perfectly for Ruatkima, who launches a volley to score his second of the day.
A cross from the right flank comes in, and Jayesh Rane is in the perfect position. But the forward couldn't control it and sails the ball over the target.
Both teams will use the break to get into some much needed composure.
Luka Majcen finds Jobby Justin on the right. The former East Bengal forward cannot find any of his colleagues and feeds it back to Paul, who launches a shot from distance but doesn't trouble the JFC keeper.
Rei cuts back and gets past his marker before floating in a cross. Praful has his time but his shot sails over the bar.
The likes of Jobby Justin, Holicharan Narzary and Luka Majcen are combining well between them. Samuel launches a brilliant ball for Jobby, and the player manages to receive the ball with his feet. But his touch is too heavy and the JFC goalkeeper collects the ball safely.
A huge number of Jamshedpur FC fans are present in the stands to cheer for their favourite team.
Jamshedpur FC get a free kick on the left flank. Jayesh Rane tries to be innovative and pushes a low ball but it doesn't come to fruition.
Diamond Harbour FC lose the ball, and it comes to Jayesh Rane. The forward surges forward and shoots from 25 yards, but it narrowly misses the target.
Ruatkima is unmarked inside the box, and he pushes the ball inside the goal to provide Diamond Harbour FC with an early lead.
Injury concern for Diamond Harbour FC as there is no confirmation whether Clayton Silva will start the match. Luka Majcen could fill in his place.
Diamond Harbour FC head coach Kibu Vicuna exuded confidence ahead of the contest, “We didn’t get the desired result in our last match, but that is part of football. What matters is that we learn from our mistakes, stay focused, and give our full concentration to the next game. We know it will be a tough challenge against JFC, who are an ISL team with quality players. However, we are determined not to let our journey end in the quarter-finals. The boys have trained hard, prepared well, and we will give everything to achieve the result we want tomorrow.”
Coach Steven Dias is clear about the team’s approach, saying, “Tomorrow we face Diamond Harbour FC for the first time, and we know they are a strong side, unbeaten in their last 23 matches. We must stay cautious and focused. My boys are ready. We have trained well and prepared for this challenge. Playing at our home ground is always special, and I request all our fans to come and support us. We will give everything on the pitch to win this match and secure our place in the next round.”
The Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup quarterfinal will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
East Bengal to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the last Durand Cup quarterfinal in Kolkata on Saturday. The match will start at 7 PM IST.
Khalid Jamil has left Jamshedpur FC to become the Indian Football Team head coach and Steven Dias has been the interim head coach for the time being.
Jamshedpur FC will host Diamond Harbour FC in the third Durand Cup quarterfinal at the JRD Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday.