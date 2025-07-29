Durand Cup 2025, Group B, Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Highlights: Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Indian Army at Full Time

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Updates - get all the live action here. | Image: X/@thedurandcup

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Highlights: Jamshedpur FC beat Indian Army FT 1-0 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Tuesday. Jamshedpur got the better of Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC in a thrilling 3-2 victory in their first game of the tournament and another win has all but sealed their spot in the knockout stage. Technically they still need at least a draw in their last match against 1 Ladakh FC to be ensured of a spot in the knockouts but other results going their way could also ensure that 6 points will be enough to make it into the quarterfinals.

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Highlights: The winning goal came courtesy of Mohammed Sanan, who looked bright but was stifled in the first half by Indian Army FC actually dominating the match for the most part. A break in the second half led to Manveer nodding down a ball to Sanan, whose half-volley ended up in the back of the net and proved to be the winner on the day. Indian Army FT did also push on for more goals in the second half but were unable to find an equaliser.

29 July 2025 at 17:59 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Full Time And Jamshedpur FC Take All 3 Points Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Full time it is and Jamshedpur get what is a hard-fought win. It was not the prettiest win - Indian Army missed a number of good chances. But Jamshedpur were more clinical and they defended well too.

29 July 2025 at 17:51 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Indian Army FT Down to 10 Men! Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Oh dear oh dear. In the 1st of 7 minutes of added time, Indian Army FT are down to 10 men after a foul from goalkeeper Kadir fouls Jayesh Rane. It was a last-man challenge, hence the red card.

29 July 2025 at 17:46 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Indian Army Push For Equaliser Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: A one-goal lead is never safe and the Indian Army FT are doing what they can to try and find a goal. No success for them thus far.

29 July 2025 at 17:41 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Jamshedpur Hold On To Lead Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: We're into the final 10 minutes of regulation time and Jamshedpur are doing well to keep their slender lead alive thus far.

29 July 2025 at 17:35 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Indian Army Miss Another Big Chance Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Oh and another huge chance goes begging! Indian Army manage to land a corner nicely but the header is not able to make it to the back of the net. Story of the match for them.

29 July 2025 at 17:35 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Indian Army Pushing For Equaliser Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Indian Army have been able to penetrate the Jamshedpur FC defence and are working their socks off to find that coveted equaliser.

29 July 2025 at 17:23 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Things Get Heated Up Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: A failed shot from Jamshedpur leads to a bit of a fight between the two teams. But the Army men then fluff their lines and a good chance goes begging at the other end.

29 July 2025 at 17:18 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Lead Against The Run of Play Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: It says a lot that Jamshedpur's lead comes as a surprise - the Indian Army FT had been dominating the match by a slight margin up until that point.

29 July 2025 at 17:12 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: GOAL! Sanan Gives Jamshedpur FC The Lead Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: GOAL! Jamshedpur get a goal against the run of play, as a long throw causes some chaos which Sanan capitalises on with a well-hit volley. They have the lead and the home fans roar.

29 July 2025 at 17:10 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Both Teams Look to Attack Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: The game may still be goalless but that is not down to a lack of efforts. Both teams are looking to get goals now but the deadlock remains unbroken.

29 July 2025 at 17:04 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Second Half is Underway Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: And we are back underway now. Can either team find a winner soon or are they going to settle for a draw?

29 July 2025 at 16:48 IST Durand Cup live: First half ends Despite creating a few chances, both teams have failed to register their names on the scoresheet.

29 July 2025 at 16:47 IST Durand Cup live: Indian Army have been the better team Indian Army have been grinding up passes beautifully and have been the better team in the 1st half.

29 July 2025 at 16:45 IST Durand Cup live score: Jamshedpur FC miss a golden chance A good long ball from Nishu Kumar could have been dangerous as the Indian Army FT fail to clear their lines. But no Jamshedpur players manage to get a touch.

29 July 2025 at 16:38 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Both teams fighting to break the deadlock Jamshedpur FC are struggling to get a hold of the midfield battle as the Indian Army FT are trying to get the job done in the middle of the park.

29 July 2025 at 16:25 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Army Team Grows in Confidence Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: The Indian Army FT manage to win a corner after forcing Jamshedpur's keeper into a save and then make the team defend the corner hard. Good play!

29 July 2025 at 16:21 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: No Goals Yet, But Plenty of Action Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: There have been no goals scored thus far but the game has seen plenty of action. Even the Army team have grown into the game as it has worn on.

29 July 2025 at 16:14 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Army Team Pinned Back Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Given the Indian Army FT side are not full-time pros, they are having to spend a lot of time so far defending in their own half.

29 July 2025 at 16:11 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Jamshedpur FC on The Attack Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: The early goings have seen Jamshedpur largely dominate the ball, which is what was expected.

29 July 2025 at 16:02 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Kick Off at Jamshedpur! Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: The match is now underway! A lot of fans are supporting Jamshedpur today and will hope to see a win for them.

29 July 2025 at 15:55 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Can Manveer Singh Fire Jamshedpur FC to Win? Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Manveer Singh was the man in form for Jamshedpur in their last game and he will be keen to continue his goalscoring run.

29 July 2025 at 15:45 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Teams Arrive For Key Clash Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: The two teams have arrived in the stadium for the big clash.

29 July 2025 at 15:31 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Full Highlights of Mohammedan vs Diamond Harbour Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: In case you missed an absolute thriller of a match between Mohammedan Sporting and Diamond Harbour FC, which saw the latter side rally to win 2-1, check it out here.

29 July 2025 at 15:29 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Full Squad of Jamshedpur FC Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: The Full Squad For Jamshedpur FC Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Amrit Gope, Ayush Jena Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Ashutosh Mehta, Nishu Kumar, Sarthak Golui, Jestin George, Stephen Eze, Calvin Baretto, Praful Kumar, Kartik Choudhary Midfielder: Germanpreet Singh, Rei Tachikawa, Pronay Halder, Mobashir Rahman, Jayesh Rane, Sreekuttan VS, Ritwik Das, Sourav Das, Vincy Barretto, Mohammed Sanan, Nikhil Barla, Chawngthu Lalhriatpuia Forward: Manvir Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Suhair VP, Lawmsangzuala

29 July 2025 at 15:15 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: All Eyes On Khalid Jamil Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Khalid Jamil is one of the shortlisted candidates to become the next head coach of the India senior men's national football team. His team's performance would be in the scanner until the AIFF makes up their mind.

29 July 2025 at 15:07 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army live: Jamshedpur FC Aim For Glory At prestigious Competition Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: The Jamshedpur FC aim for a dominant kickoff at their 2025-26 season with the Durand Cup after falling short at the Super Cup Final. Veteran Indian footballers like VP Suhair and Jayesh Rane have signed with the Furnace. JFC looks strong despite losing on their veteran stars.

29 July 2025 at 14:40 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army live: Durand Cup has been full of surprises Debutant Diamond Harbour FC defeated Mohammedan SC 2-1 to stun the Kolkata giants.

29 July 2025 at 14:37 IST Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army Live: Jamshedpur FC lead the Group C Jamshedpur FC are leading the Group C with three points while Indian Army will kick off their maiden Durand Cup 2025 fixture on Tuesday.