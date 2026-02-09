Jhon Durán Makes It Six Clubs At the Age Of 22 After Joining Zenit On Loan from Al-Nassr

Colombia striker Jhon Durán has joined Zenit St. Petersburg on loan from Saudi club Al-Nassr until the end of the season.

The Russian club announced the signing on X on Monday. It is already the sixth club of the 22-year-old Durán’s career, which includes a spell with Premier League side Aston Villa, where he made a name for himself as a goal-scoring substitute.

His reputation as a super-sub with Villa saw him score six goals at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, despite making just one start, and saw him sign a new contract there until 2030.

But just three months later, Durán joined Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr for a reported transfer fee of 64 million pounds ($80 million).

Durán was sent off in only his fourth game there and scored eight goals in 13 games in the Saudi Pro League last season.

He was loaned to Turkish club Fenerbahçe at the start of the season, scoring five goals in 21 games.

