Jose Mourinho: Man United a Europa League favorite and should not be afraid of Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho believes Thursday's opponent Manchester United is one of the two favorites to win the Europa League.“If I have to say now which are the two biggest candidates to win the Europa League, I think it's easy, Manchester United and Tottenham,” Mourinho.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Football manager Jose Mourinho | Image: AP
00:08 IST, October 24th 2024