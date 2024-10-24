sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:08 IST, October 24th 2024

Jose Mourinho: Man United a Europa League favorite and should not be afraid of Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho believes Thursday's opponent Manchester United is one of the two favorites to win the Europa League.“If I have to say now which are the two biggest candidates to win the Europa League, I think it's easy, Manchester United and Tottenham,” Mourinho.

Football manager Jose Mourinho | Image: AP
