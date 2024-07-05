sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:27 IST, July 5th 2024

Jude Bellingham SUSPENDED By UEFA, Will He Play For England vs Switzerland?

Jude Bellingham has avoided an immediate ban after the England midfielder appeared to make an offensive gesture in his team's win over Slovakia.Bellingham will be available for England's game against Switzerland on Saturday

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jude Bellingham Suspended | Image: AP
