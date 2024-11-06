Published 20:25 IST, November 6th 2024
Judge Rules Benjamin Mendy Entitled To Majority Of His Claim Against Former Club Manchester City
Former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy is entitled to the majority of his 11-million-pound ($14.15 million) claim for unauthorized deductions from his wages by the club, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
FILE - Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Manchester City in Leicester, England. | Image: AP Photo
