Published 10:52 IST, August 10th 2024
Julian Alvarez set to leave Man City to join Atletico Madrid; Deal could be worth more than $100M
Argentina striker Julian Alvarez is heading to Atletico Madrid from Manchester City. The deal will reportedly cost Atletico up to 95 million euros ($104 million).
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Julian Alvarez reacts during a quarter final soccer match between France and Argentina, at Bordeaux Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
